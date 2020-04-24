The State Department of Health reported one additional death in Cleveland County Friday as the statewide COVID-19-related death total rose to 188.
On Friday, for the second day in a row, the OSDH reported nine additional COVID-19 related deaths across the state. 27 Cleveland County residents have now died in relation to the virus.
The state now has 3,121 COVID-19 cases, up from 3,017 Thursday. According to a Friday report from the state epidemiologist, Oklahoma is now counting both laboratory-confirmed cases and probable cases (which fit a certain criteria outlined in the report).
Six of the nine deaths reported Friday occurred between April 17 and 22, while three happened between Thursday and Friday this week. It is unclear when the additional death in Cleveland County — a man 65 or older — occurred.
The eight other deaths reported Friday included people from Oklahoma, Tulsa, Caddo, Sequoyah, Creek, Ottawa and Wagoner counties.
Because the OSDH had not updated the county and city section of its COVID Data Dashboard as of 11:45 a.m. Friday, it is unclear how many new cases there are in Cleveland County or Norman, or where in Cleveland County the additional death occurred.
As of Thursday, Norman had 201 total COVID-19 cases and 18 related deaths, while Cleveland County had 388 cases and 26 deaths. This report will be updated when Friday's numbers are available.
The OSDH's report also shows that as of Thursday, Oklahoma labs have processed 50,881 COVID-19 tests, 47,491 of them negative.
Oklahoma's interim state epidemiologist will now be releasing weekly COVID-19 reports, according to the OSDH. This week's report shows that Oklahoma had 660 confirmed COVID-19 cases from April 17-23 — a 1.9% decrease from the week before — and 48 deaths, a 6% decrease from the week before.
While Gov. Kevin Stitt has announced a phased plan that will begin reopening some Oklahoma businesses today, the City of Norman made clear this week that the local stay-at-home order is still in place until April 30, and that city leaders are making decisions based on health officials' guidance and local COVID-19 data.
The governor's guidelines are allowing Oklahoma municipalities to continue making their own decisions before May 1, when Stitt said he intends to implement the first official phase of the reopening plan statewide.
Thursday's executive order report shows that as of Thursday, 68 of the state's then-179 COVID-19-related deaths occurred in longterm care or nursing facilities. 16 of those deaths have been at Cleveland County facilities.
At Norman's Brookhaven Extensive Care, an additional resident died, bringing the facility's death total to four and case total to 33 positive cases among residents and staffers. As of Thursday, Grace Skilled Nursing and Therapy Norman had reported 10 COVID-19-related deaths among residents and 77 positive cases among residents and staff.
Thursday's report includes race, ethnicity and gender breakdowns of Oklahoma's COVID-19 patients and deaths. The report shows that 66.5% of Oklahomans who have died in connection with the virus also had at least one pre-existing condition like heart or liver disease.
The OSDH is operating drive-thru testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on OSDH's website. The Cleveland County Health Department is offering curbside tests by appointment at its Moore and Norman locations.
The state is asking that healthcare providers test any Oklahoman who is showing COVID-19 symptoms or has been directly exposed to someone diagnosed with COVID-19, and not just prioritize tests for the vulnerable. To receive a test from a public provider like the Cleveland County Health Department, Oklahomans' symptoms must include a cough, shortness of breath and a fever of at least 100.4F.
Classen Urgent Care, located at 2808 Classen Blvd., received a new shipment of point of care tests last week, allowing them to test 1,000 people and have results within minutes. Hussein Torbati, physician at Classen, said the clinic will test anyone, regardless if the patient is symptomatic, as long as they have tests available.
The OSDH has a "COVID-19 Symptom Monitoring System" through its website that allows residents to input any flu-like symptoms they are experiencing. Residents' symptoms are then sent to OSDH and other local health officials to evaluate the symptoms and determine if monitoring or other assistance is required.
INTEGRIS Health has an online tool to help Oklahoma residents determine if their symptoms are consistent with COVID-19. The results give residents a clinical recommendation for how they should move forward to either treat their symptoms or get additional COVID-19 support or testing.
