After four weeks of lengthy, often intense meetings, members of a task force convened for the last time this week to cast votes in six categories targeted for community improvement.
One Norman Vision, a group facilitated by the Norman Economic Development Coalition, is comprised of 130 residents who were invited to imagine a better city in the coming years.
While some on the task force were selected by a steering committee, additional members were elected during a public meeting April 26 and met weekly to discuss the city’s future.
Goals emerged as the result of break out sessions in small groups held at the Norman Regional Education Center, 901 N. Porter Ave.
For three weeks, members voted on their top priorities for the community. Those priorities were then placed on a ballot for Wednesday night’s meeting.
Categories that contained as many as a dozen goals were quality of life, education, economic development, government, infrastructure and private sector leadership.
While Friday’s final results showed numerous goals for each category, The Transcript pulled the top three in each grouping.
For quality of life, members ranked first affordable housing in safe, green neighborhoods, with walkable and mixed use development. Second was distinct districts such as those found in Oklahoma City’s Plaza and Bricktown areas. Third was to continue quality of life projects such as the Young Family Athletic Center and Adult Wellness Center.
The top three goals for education were to attract and retain quality teachers and administrators; a cutting edge school system to prepare students for future jobs; and more intensive education for early childhood learning from birth to five years of age.
In the economic economic development category, the top three goals were focusing on startup businesses, especially for young university graduates; attracting high paying jobs along with offering more support for tourism, including festivals, arts and sports events.
Top government goals included more public private partnerships to help solve problems in the community; improved relations between government and the business community; and accountability measures to ensure government projects are “followed through.”
A safe water supply topped the infrastructure goals, followed by a fiscally responsible infrastructure plan, and a ranking as a top-rated community for multi-modal transportation.
Private sector leadership desires included setting goals to increase collaboration among government, education and the private sector to attract high paying jobs.
Secondarily, the goal was for the city to be “easy to work with” in support of infrastructure investments and incentives. A third goal was to increase “civic IQ” for a more educated community related to government and local issues.
Senior Vice President of NEDC, Crystal Romanyszyn, told the crowd on Wednesday to give themselves a round of applause for all their hard work.
“I am not only thoroughly impressed with all of you but I am encouraged by where we’re at right now, what we’ve been able to accomplish,” Romanyszyn said.
The next step will be for the steering committee to adopt the task force results, Romanyszyn told The Transcript. The Oklahoma Academy, a nonprofit organization focused on non-partisan public policy research, will compose a draft report, to be released during a public town hall on July 19.
Members told The Transcript what they thought about the process from start to finish.
District Judge Michael Tupper said he was glad he participated.
“It’s hard to believe after five or six weeks that we’ve reached this point,” Tupper said. “I learned a lot. I did more listening than anything, but it was fascinating to hear the diversity of views and the common themes that came up. I thought that was good. We’re not as far apart as we think.”
Andy Sherrer, regional president of First United Bank, said it was a positive experience to see residents come together in their love of Norman.
“I think the message that came away from this from a diverse group that I think offered a lot of value was there’s so much positive going on within Norman,” Sherrer said. “To me, discovering and finding these positive places was really, really powerful and certainly we disagree, but the ability to find commonality and the support and love for Norman was really powerful.”
