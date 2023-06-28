Three people were hospitalized Wednesday afternoon, one in critical condition, following a traffic collision at the intersection of 48th Avenue Northeast and Rock Creek Road.
Norman police responded to a report of an injury collision involving two vehicles at approximately 2:35 p.m.
The driver of one of the vehicles and two of its occupants were transported to a local hospital — one in critical condition and two with minor injuries, a police spokesperson reported.
The intersection was closed immediately following the collision and while the initial response and on-scene investigation took place, the spokesperson said in a statement.
All roads were reopen and the investigation is ongoing, according to police.
