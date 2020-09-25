After a police chase that involved the Oklahoma City Police Department, one suspect in the previously reported string of home invasions has been arrested.
According to the OCPD police report, 24-year-old Angel Noel Cruz was arrested on Wednesday after he led OCPD on a police chase in his maroon Mustang.
“Officer Ponder was at the OnCue around North Blackwelder and NW Expressway when he saw a maroon mustang bearing OK Tag #JUJ-435, acting strange,” the report said. “Officer Ponder realized it appeared to be the same red Mustang wanted out of Norman.”
Ponder then turned on his light, which caused the Mustang to accelerate and make maneuvers trying to evade Ponder, the report said.
“The pursuit went southbound into Southwest Division, ending in the apartments at Southwest 59th and South May Avenue. Off-duty Officer G. Cabello heard the pursuit coming south and effectively deployed his stop sticks, hitting the rear tires of the suspect vehicle,” the report said. “The suspect and passenger of the vehicle were taken into custody without incident. A pistol was in the vehicle.”
According to the report, Cruz was involved in an injury accident during the pursuit.
On Monday morning, three different home invasion robberies were reported in West Norman.
“These individuals forcibly entered the home of an elderly man and assaulted him while stealing his electronics, jewelry and the contents of his wallet,” a post from the department's social media said. “They were later caught on surveillance video at the Walmart in Moore where they made a purchase with the elderly victim’s credit card. They were later captured on video at a 7-Eleven store in Moore while using the stolen card to fill up the red Ford Mustang they were driving.”
Norman Police Department spokeswoman Sarah Jensen said the other two suspects have been identified but not apprehended yet. Both of them are minors.
Jensen said Cruz will likely be transferred to the Cleveland County Detention Center in the coming weeks to face charges associated with the three home invasions.
The investigation is ongoing, Jensen said.
Reese Gorman
