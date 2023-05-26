After three weeks of meetings, members of a task force are crossing the finish line to forecast their goals to foster a more prosperous and vibrant city in the years to come.
One Vision Norman, facilitated by the Norman Economic Development Coalition, is comprised of a steering committee and a task force to narrow down a list of priorities for the coalition to focus on solutions.
Following the first public meeting on April 26, task force meetings have not been open to the public; however, The Transcript was given access to these meetings.
Each week, members huddled in five groups to work from a list of categories for government, education, economic development, infrastructure, private sector leadership, and quality of life. Each group touted its vision for those categories and then cast votes on paper.
Coalition staff collected the ranked outcomes to be tallied. From that tally, members will again vote on those results for one last meeting to be held Wednesday night.
NEDC’s Senior Vice President, Crystal Romanyszyn told The Transcript on Wednesday transparency in the voting process is important.
“Next week we will vote on our mobile devices, so on the screen you’re going to see the rankings appear,” Romanyszyn said. “With the few exceptions of people who will not be here, they will be given a paper ballot which I will then add in manually. We wanted it to be transparent, everyone sees it at the same time.”
Absentee ballots will be accepted no later than the following day, Romanyszyn said. She added that rankings completed on Wednesday may change with the addition of the absentee ballots.
Themes
Task force goals emerged in categories from the five groups with similar ideas and priorities.
A top priority for government was the need for better partnerships and collaboration between city and county government. Discussion leaned heavily on encouraging officials to be aware of each other’s projects and leverage financial resources for commonly shared outcomes. The need for a better relationship between local government and the University of Oklahoma also emerged.
Many goals appeared under numerous categories, as members tried to decide if affordable housing was a government or quality of life issue. Nonetheless, affordable housing and housing to draw and retain workers was constant in breakout groups.
Other priorities included improvements to downtown and the formation of “place making” districts, similar to Oklahoma City’s districts, such as the Paseo, Midtown, Plaza, and Bricktown Districts, to attract tourism and appeal to young to professionals and new graduates from the University of Oklahoma to retain them.
Support for diversifying the city’s revenue, which is limited to sales tax, was also a discussion item. If city’s are to receive a portion of ad valorem tax, which is shared among county government offices and school districts, an amendment to state law would be necessary, some members said, but a group could form to lobby the state Legislature for it.
“We’ll have one year where business is good and we make a ton of money,” said a task force member, “but then a global pandemic hits. If we diversity our income stream, our income would be more consistent.”
City Manager Darrel Pyle said ad valorem tax “is pretty darn consistent,” but Ward 7 City Councilor Stephen T. Holman countered it could mean school districts and county officials could then advocate to receive a portion of the city’s sales tax revenue.
Another member chimed in with the suggestion that states impose a tax on services, rather than only on products as “the younger generation shifts” spending to services more often than goods.
Other goals included pathways to fund or solve problems, including a fee levied by the city on unused or vacant buildings causing economic blight, small business incubators to attract startups, and increased marketing efforts to attract people to Norman.
Softer goals touched on known issues raised in city sponsored surveys in the last two years, such as a remedy to partisan politics in the Norman City Council. Members also discussed improved trust between the public and law enforcement, and improved or new relations between the public and private sector.
Enhancements to transit, more funding and policies to increase public safety, address bridges and stormwater, and better traffic solutions also emerged in groups.
Each category of discussion items drew at least a dozen priorities or solutions.
One Vision Norman will present its draft vision during a public town hall on July 19, followed by final adoption tentatively scheduled in August.
Implementation of the plan is expected to span the next 10-20 years, according to documents provided to the task force.
