On Dec. 17, 2020, the first COVID-19 vaccine within Norman city limits was given out to local medical professionals and frontline care workers after a tumultuous year of saving lives and risking their own.
Now, a year later, those responsible for distributing those vaccines reflected in an interview with The Transcript on that moment, how far the community has come and how far it still has to go.
“There was a lot of excitement, because this is what we do as a health department and this is what we know makes a difference in ending the pandemic, or taking that step forward,” said Jackie Kanak, regional director of the Cleveland County Health Department. “So I think all of us were extremely excited to take that step forward. And on the day it was received, and then the first delivery, I mean, we were just were ready to go and we wanted to get it out to everybody as quickly as possible.”
This was especially important for those who worked in the hospitals treating COVID patients. After putting their life on the line, receiving the vaccine was almost a sigh of relief, said Joey Reese, the coordinating nurse at the health department.
After all the testing and retroactive measures the local health department had done throughout the year to fight COVID, being able to administer the vaccine felt like for the first time they were getting ahead of the virus and preventing it from spreading, they said.
“Testing was very important, but actually administering the vaccine was saving lives,” Rodney Barrett, the logistics chief at CCHD, said. “That was pretty impactful to us that this was something that really was going to save lives by vaccinating the public and really getting out there.”
This process was stressful, though, especially with all the regulations that came with the vaccine, but it was what they had trained for. For years, health departments in Oklahoma have been training to respond to a pandemic such as the COVID-19. Training on how to distribute administer vaccines on a large scale was always part of their training, they said.
But when the time came for this mass immunization cycle, they had to quickly forget everything they had learned and adapt due to the uniqueness of this pandemic.
“We as an agency and as our district have trained, practiced and exercised our plans for mass immunizations,” said Mike Potter, the local emergency response coordinator. “Pretty much everything that we have taught and practiced all these years was thrown out the window because this pandemic and this vaccine rollout was so different than we ever planned on or than CDC ever planned on … But it was all seamlessly integrated, and our staff just picked it up and ran with it.”
None of the seamlessness that came with distributing the vaccine would have been possible without their partners in the private sector and the hard work of their staff, Kanak said.
“We could not have done it and been as successful as we were, especially in our district, without our partners,” she said. “IMMYLabs, Classen Urgent Care, Maggie pool with OU; this was a team effort.”
But, even a year since their vaccine rollout started, nobody could have prepared for the sheer level of disinformation that hindered the vaccine rollout.
According to OurWorldInData, Cleveland County has just over half of its population, 52%, fully vaccinated, leaving a significant number of its residents susceptible to COVID-19.
“One of the hardest challenges for me is my own family members that won’t take the vaccine because of misinformation,” Barrett said. “... We didn’t try to disprove the misinformation — our mission was to put out the most accurate information that we had because there’s information overload, but we really tried hard to be as factual as we could.”
They admitted that despite believing in the vaccine so strongly and believing in the science behind it, sometimes no amount of facts provided to somebody can change their mind, especially if it’s already plagued by disinformation.
“Unfortunately, the entire pandemic became so political that there are people that will just choose not to believe science based on their political affiliation,” Kanak said. “And that’s tough, because, again, we believe in the vaccine and we’ve seen the science behind it. We know that it saves lives, we’ve seen the numbers proving that it does, but beyond educating and providing that information to them, there’s not a lot we can do to change their mind.”
Although it’s hard watching people refuse a life-saving vaccine even a year since it’s been available, the people at the CCHD will continue trying to save lives and urge people to take the vaccine.
“We keep on pushing forward and hoping that our information and our work touches each person in a way that finally helps them understand why it’s important for them to be vaccinated,” Kanak said.