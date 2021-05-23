Amid last year’s nationwide conversations about police brutality, law enforcement funding and racial equity and justice, Norman — from its police department to citizen involvement — saw a shift in some of the ways it operates.
Shortly after the May 25 murder of George Floyd under the knee of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, Norman residents organized protests and held candlelight vigils that drew many from the community, including Norman’s first Black homeowner, George Henderson.
The city was a sundown town into the 1960s, and until Henderson bought a house in 1967 there was an agreement among local real estate agents not to sell homes to Black people.
“Truth be told, this is not a new phenomenon,” Henderson said. “From the very moment that we — the Henderson family — came to Norman, a critical mass of white citizens began talking about and trying to do things about racial equality. So, it’s nothing new for me, and thank God that it’s nothing new to me.”
Conversations the Henderson family had with Norman’s white residents proved to be part of the change that created a more inclusive city.
“I don’t think my family could have survived well here had we not been having (those) conversations, and not just the conversations, but the actions and behaviors,” he said.
A year after Floyd’s murder, the city saw a shift in priorities. Last month, the city council upheld its June 16, 2020, decision to re-allocate $865,000 of a proposed increase for the Norman Police Department to other community programs.
This year’s budget process, which officially and publicly began last month, has already drawn community involvement beyond what past years have brought. Mayor Breea Clark remarked during an April 28 budget meeting that during a normal year, the council has hearings where members “practically beg people to come, and no one shows.”
But the past year has seen multiple groups coalesce around city budget issues. Norman Collective for Racial Justice, which formed several years ago, rallied residents around the concept of reallocating and repurposing police funding for community and advocacy services. Unite Norman, meanwhile, which opposed the relocation of the police department funding, formed last summer in response to the June budget vote, launching several ultimately unsuccessful recall petitions for the councilors who voted for the cuts as well as for the mayor.
Though some may not see the fight for racial equity as a necessary cause, Henderson said he strongly disagrees.
“The mere fact that we’re talking about (racial equity) means it’s a problem,” Henderson said. “It’s not something that the wind blew in from somewhere else or some other country and the words just drifted here over the air — we’ve had these issues. Now, it’s owning up to the fact that, sure, there has indeed been progress, but more needs to be done. It’s accepting responsibility ... if we say we’re united people, if we say we’re a united community, let’s act like it.”
The national cries for racial justice also brought several of Norman’s young residents into the organizing sphere. Then-16-year-old Lirey Muñoz, 19-year-old Marissa Lawson and 18-year-old Fayth Cope arranged marches and protests that took residents through Norman’s streets.
Muñoz said at the time that she was surprised to see hundreds of Norman residents join her march to the Norman Police Department.
“I did not expect (that many people) at all,” Munoz said in June 2020. “I told the police at most 40 were going to come out, 50 was a dream. So, when I saw the mile-long line of people walking behind me as we went to the police station, that was incredible.”
The NPD, while the subject of citywide funding discussions in the last year, added new training and education programs, the department’s training coordinator said.
Lt. Lee McWhorter said the department undergoes more than the minimum amount of training to prepare its officers for interactions with the entire community, including minority groups.
“What the goal is for us is to give our officers and cadets the most exposure to the most amount of communities and the most amount of diversity possible,” McWhorter said. “There are people in our community who feel like they are not understood and not heard, and that we as officers know nothing about them, and we want to fix that.”
McWhorter said NPD has multiple types of diversity training offered to officers yearly and to police academy cadets.
In-house continuing education training for current officers includes classes about mental health and diversity, including indigenous peoples this year. Past courses have focused on people with disabilities, the transgender community and implicit race and bias.
Other courses include professional standards, decision making and de-escalation with munitions, and a night driving refresher course.
He said this year they will receive training on a new restraint system that is replacing the department’s old hobble restraints. The new restraint allows officers to get off of individuals faster.
He also said continuing education courses last 30 hours total over three days and are hosted once a month from March through October to allow all officers to go through the training.
McWhorter said police academy cadets have learned about Norman’s LGBTQ and transgender communities. The department added an extra week of mental health training as well.
Cadets undergo extensive Racial Intelligence Training and Engagement classes and a full day of cultural awareness and bias training, he said.
McWhorter also said NPD expanded its cultural awareness training and information regarding hate crime definitions from two hours to six hours.
“One of the best ways that we can train our officers is to put them under as much stress as we can in a training environment safely so when they’re put under stress in a real-world scenario, they’re able to think through and articulate and make sound and solid decisions,” McWhorter said.
