Poverty levels are on the rise in Norman Public Schools, and so are the number of students who qualify for free or reduced-price meals — from 51% in 2021-22 to 58% so far this year.
During the pandemic, district students ate for free, thanks to the Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Securities Act, which waived the cost of meals.
Now that the act has expired, NPS administrators are working to ensure students are receiving proper nutrition at school regardless of economic status.
Mark Coulter, the district’s food service director, said miscommunication has prompted families whose children still qualify for free breakfast and lunch to turn down waivers because they think they will be charged to eat.
Currently, 50% of students districtwide qualify for free school lunches. Among that group, only half are actually eating free meals daily.
“Fifty percent of those who qualify are eating, and 50% are not,” Coulter told The Transcript. “That’s a large number of kids, so maybe there’s something going on that needs to be addressed.
“They are confused. They think because of the news that there are no more free meals, but in these cases there is.”
During the pandemic, everyone qualified for free lunch, and 90% took advantage of the service, including those who could pay for it, Coulter said.
He added those in need of free meals should be the most likely to accept them. But many students are confused about whether or not they qualify.
Parents, Coulter pointed out, are not filling out applications for free and reduced-price lunches, which is a problem because the district uses that information to apply for grants that bring money into the district.
“Some people think that because they were free in the last couple of years that they are still free and they don’t have to fill out applications,” he said. “We need to encourage them to do that to take advantage of it.”
Traci Kay, principal of Alcott Middle School, said the standard for receiving free and reduced-price meals is always changing, so it is worth it for families to apply for waivers, even if they don’t think their children will qualify.
“That’s something we’ve pushed every year, to be prepared for this as a district,” she said. “I think there are people not wanting to fill out the application.
“There are other things besides your income level that you might qualify for.”
Prior to the expiration of CARES food vouchers during the 2021-22 school year, students received both breakfast and lunch at no charge.
Because many students came to school having already eaten, Coulter said that it wasn’t uncommon for schools to serve breakfast during the midmorning, so it felt more like a snack.
“During the pandemic, there was ultimately, the opportunity to call a snack in the morning a breakfast where they got it late, but they got it free because it was under the Everybody Eats program,” he said. “That was more convenient for everyone. We all got spoiled to a degree because it was much easier to give students a snack and not worry about charging.”
Some teachers are now assuming the responsibility of purchasing food items for their students with their own money.
In Oklahoma, 208 teachers are using DonorsChoose, a national nonprofit that allows individual donors to directly give to public school classrooms, to solicit food donations.
Diane Schroeder, a teacher at Monroe Elementary, is asking for food, among other basic materials through DonorsChoose.
“My students are English learners whose families come from outside of the United States of America, she wrote in her application. “They love learning and even the simplest pen or new item is exciting to them.
“Other items requested are storage boxes, craft items, prize box items, nutritious snacks, sticky notes, and pencils. Nothing fancy, just things to help us in the process of learning.”
Kay said all NPS schools have backpack programs that supplement food for the weekend. She said that providing food between meals is not a new challenge.
“That’s not something new with the pandemic or CARES money,” she said.
Kay doesn’t see that food scarcity is a huge problem at her school.
“We have a good partnership with our PTA with the Food Bank, Junior League of Norman, and McFarlin Church, and they have helped us to supplement in our food pantry, so we have snacks and stuff that our counselors provide if a kiddo comes to the office and wants a snack,” she said.
Popular between-meal snacks are Takis and pretzels. On occasion, teachers reach out to Facebook to ask for fresh fruit, it is less common because they don’t store for long.
“Our teachers have navigated it well. We have ways to provide snacks, but the hard part is what does that snack look like,” Kay said. “What is it for? Is it nutritious? Is it able to be packed and stored for a while? That’s our biggest hurdle.”
Coulter said that when students are hungry, cafeteria workers don’t prohibit them from eating, even for a snack.
Those who can afford it will pay for their snacks, but he said for those who can’t, NPS will not withhold food from them.
“The reality is that no one is going to stop that child from getting it. The main thing is getting kids fed,” he said. “I’ve been in the Sodexo arena for 20 years at four different accounts, and Norman is very in tune and on point with it, making sure the kids are taken care of.”
