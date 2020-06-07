The City of Norman is lifting its $25 annual sidewalk dining permit fee and expediting the review process for the sidewalk café permit through July 31, according to a press release from the city manager’s office.
The purpose of this is to stimulate Norman’s restaurant industry, according to Sara Kaplan, retail marketing coordinator for the City of Norman.
Businesses must be compliant with certain requirements mentioned on the permit application, including furniture placement and adherence to social distancing guidelines provided for restaurants.
Kaplan said operators are encouraged to fill out a one-page form that should only take a few minutes to complete.
The form requires applicants to measure the sidewalk corridor, curb, furnishing, pedestrian and frontage zone widths.
After recent changes to laws in the state regarding alcohol, restaurants can serve beer, spirits and wine in the public rights of way.
Kaplan said if restaurants do want to serve alcohol on the patio, the city does have to notify the Alcohol Beverage Laws Enforcement Commission after a permit approval from the city clerk.
Norman Chamber of Commerce president and CEO Scott Martin said this is a great way to extend the occupancy of a restaurant and give them open-air opportunities.
Laura Duprez, co-owner of Gaberino’s Homestyle Italian Restaurant, said she has talked to many customers who told her they wouldn’t eat out during the pandemic unless they have patio seating available.
Annahlyse Meyer, chief communications officer for the City of Norman, said this won’t affect restaurants that already have a patio in place, but this is for those businesses that don’t already have an outdoor seating area to give them a place to expand their dining room.
Jeff Elkins
517-1933
Follow me @Jeffelkins12
