A Cleveland County Commissioner declined to participate in what he called an “unlawful” meeting at the commissioner meeting Monday afternoon.
District 1 Rod Cleveland said because there was an amended agenda posted Thursday, within less than 24 hours of Good Friday on April 15, that the meeting was in violation of state law.
The agenda was posted at 12:51 p.m. Thursday, but an amended agenda with several new items was posted and emailed Thursday at 2:38 p.m., ahead of the commission’s regular meeting schedule for 1 p.m. Monday.
“The BOCC approved Good Friday as a legal Holiday recognized by the State, Federal, Financial Institutions, and private businesses,” Cleveland’s Monday statement reads. “The Open Meeting Statutes states that an agenda for a public body shall be posted 24 hours prior to meeting time excluding Saturday, Sunday, and holidays observed by the state. If this meeting is called to order, it would be unlawful to take action on any agenda item and would be illegal under the open meeting act. I have been advised not to participate in an unlawful meeting for fear of criminal reprisal and I would extend that to the board.”
While neither the state nor the federal government recognizes Good Friday as a legal holiday, the county as a political subdivision of the state does observe the day as a legal holiday. The courthouse where commission meetings take place was closed in observance of it Friday.
Cleveland said Tuesday that despite the holiday not appearing as an official state holiday, he wanted to err on the side of caution because the county as a political subdivision recognized the holiday and closed the courthouse to the public Friday.
Cleveland County Assistant District Attorney Jim Robertson said he advised the commission to table the items out of an “abundance of caution I recommended that they table those items so that the public would have more than the notice required,” in an email to the newspaper.
“The agenda was lawful; therefore, they could take action to table,” he said.
Cleveland asked to be excused from the roll call for a quorum and urged the commission’s legal counsel, Assistant District Attorney Jim Robertson, to seek an official opinion from a county judge.
Robertson said his recommendation would be to strike the items added on the amended agenda, E2-E5, to be tabled for the following meeting. Those items appropriated $5.7 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds for public health, aid for “workforce of underemployed or unemployed” and behavioral and health support for the county jail.
After Commission Chair Darry Stacy made a motion to table the items, he and District 2 Harold Haralson approved it.
County resident Mike Reynolds said the motion to table it was still taking action on an unlawful agenda.
“You’ve just proven Commissioner Cleveland’s point,” Reynolds said. “You have an inappropriate agenda that you moved to table items that were on the agenda that don’t belong on the agenda.”
Reynolds, a former state representative from 2002-2014, ran against Haralson in 2014 and for court clerk in 2016.
Changing agendas
For two weeks agenda items had been changed in relation to a pickleball court. It was pulled 13 minutes after The Transcript requested documents related to the item on Friday, April 8.
The stricken item was a contract between Rees Architects and the commission for $55,000 to provide design services for “pickleball courts” and “multipurpose outdoor community space” at The Well at 210 James Garner Avenue. It did not state on the agenda which fund would pay for the contract or if it was a planned ARPA expenditure.
The following week, the item reappeared but did not contain the words “pickleball courts” or The Well.
“Agreement between Cleveland County and Rees Associates Inc. to provide design services for a Cleveland County Multi-Purpose Outdoor Community Space for $55,000,” the agenda item read.
With this, too, Reynolds took exception during public comment.
“Secondly, I’d like to know which agenda item has pickleball courts in it because apparently you guys think it’s a good idea to fund pickleball courts,” Reynolds said. “That is so far past what a county should be doing that it’s incredible.”
County spokeswoman Joy Hampton said the “Park at the Well” is “a concept for a multi-use outdoor space north of The Well for expansion of the farm market and other activities. Those activities could include outdoor events associated with the farm market including additional storage and could include a stage for educational and entertainment events, immunizations and children’s activities. Additionally, the possibility of adding markings to allow a portion of that space to serve as basketball, pickleball and other healthy activities that align with the mission of The Well could be a possibility.”
Hampton added the commissioners have “favored multi-use space with maximum potential for community benefit and engagement to get the best value possible from our taxpayer investment.”
Any plans will go back before the Board of County Commissioners for approval, she said.