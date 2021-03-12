University of Oklahoma University Theatre will present Bizet’s "The Pearl Fishers (Reimagined)," an operatic experience inspired by both dance and music, at the Reynolds Performing Arts Center from March 18-21.
OU Opera Theater and the OU School of Dance are combining to present the opera as a montage of live singing and filmed ballet. Bizet’s evocative music will transport audiences to an exotic world of enchantment and romance.
The opera production is set to open at 8 p.m. Thursday with additional performances scheduled at 8 p.m. Friday and March 20 and 3 p.m. March 21 in the Reynolds Performing Arts Center, 560 Parrington Oval on the OU Norman campus. This production is suitable for all audiences and is sung in French with English supertitles.
French composer Georges Bizet wrote the music for "The Pearl Fishers" with libretto by Eugène Cormon and Michel Carré Reynolds. Jonathan Shames is artistic director, William Ferrara serves as stage director, and MFA candidate Christa St. John is choreographer of the OU production.
“We’ve found what we hope will be an enthralling and moving way to tell the mystical, romantic story of 'The Pearl Fishers' that suits both the story and the pandemic, which has indelibly colored one year of our lives,” Shames said. “With the wonderfully evocative dances by St. John projected onto the stage, we are able to capture the swirling, exciting crowd scenes of the opera, with live performances of the achingly beautiful and thrilling music of Leïla, Nadir and Zurga.”
The cast includes School of Music opera performance students Kathleen Crandall, Robert Hartfield, Matthew McKinnon, Matthew Reynolds, Claire Marie Robinson and David Soto Zambrana. Richard L. Sprecker, Helmerich School of Drama professor, is the narrator.
Oklahoma Festival Ballet welcomes Aldrin Vendt, guest artist from Ballet Arkansas.
Vendt performs with School of Dance students Jessica Anderson, Allison Ansinn, Hannah Beaudreau, Alison Cervantes, Blaise Dagnen, Abigail Gorham, Stephanie Eggers, Eliza Harden, Darcey Lynn, Jessica Lynn, Annie Medich, Amelia Murray, Kendell Oelschlaeger, Kiley Price, Ana Vega and Alayna Wong.
The Pearl Fishers (Reimagined) design team includes Josh Moran, scenic designer; Lloyd Cracknell, costume designer; and Jarrod Fries, lighting designer.
The production staff consists of Elizabeth Avery and Lorne Richstone, vocal coaches; Charlotte McGaughy, stage manager; Jeff Baldwin, technical director; Kasey Allee-Foreman, associate producer and director of photography; and Mary Margaret Holt, producer.
In-person advance purchase tickets for Bizet’s "The Pearl Fishers (Reimagined)" are $20 for adult; $15 for senior adult, OU employee and military; and $10 for student, plus processing fee.
Tickets at the door are $30 for adult and $15 for student. Seating is strictly limited according to social distancing requirements, and masks are required for audience members.
Tickets may be purchased online at theatre.ou.edu, by calling 325-4101 or visiting the OU Fine Arts Box Office in the Catlett Music Center, 500 W. Boyd St. For accommodations, call the box office at 325-4101.
Video-on-demand will be available. Visit theatre.ou.edu for more information.
