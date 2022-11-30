The rules of the game for developers are changing in Norman, and the Nrman City Council hopes residents and builders will turn up for public comment before the new requirements are set in stone.
Engineering Design Criteria address everything from roadways and stormwater detention to erosion control and water lines, but Norman’s is out of date.
The manual was adopted by the council in 1996 with nine updates in 2006.
Ward 2’s Lauren Schueler asked staff to extend the length of time for adopting the new criteria beyond the Jan. 10 deadline for approving it.
The public comment period is from Nov. 30 to Dec. 15.
“I have a feeling that many people are checked out,” Schueler said of the holiday season. “It will gear back up in January, as it typically does, so I just want to make sure we’re giving enough time to get feedback from residents.”
Despite the technicalities contained in the massive document, Ward’s 7 Stephen Holman said he wanted to have enough to read it.
City Manager Darrel Pyle agreed to delay adopting the manual to give more time for the council to review and to allow for any changes, if necessary.
Since the last update, the city has gained a Water Quality Protection Zone and master plans that line out goals for transportation and land use, said City Engineer Scott Sturtz.
Among the updates, green building codes and sustainable stormwater practices are included. Since 2017 the council has explored those practices, a staff presentation indicated.
Norman does not have a stormwater utility fee and voters have declined previous elections to establish one. Staff have long decried the lack of funding, but also studied sustainable stormwater control during the development process for home and commercial construction.
Examples of sustainable stormwater can mean a developer installs porous concrete or a garden that captures rainwater, and the city’s new manual would add a section on those best practices.
The city’s contractor which reviewed the manual, Dawn Warrick, of Freese & Nichols said those guidelines give developers an option to solve stormwater problems without the need to request a variance, which saves time and money.
Schueler asked why developers would not be required to use green practices.
“Is there a particular reason it’s a recommendation and not a mandate,” she asked.
Sturtz said the “long debate” usually ends with the cost.
“To make it mandatory becomes very difficult,” he said. “There is, many times, added cost with these, installation of these. and we’re seeing more and more people doing them voluntarily.”
Sturtz said it would be important to adopt the manual and revisit incentives for builders to agree to use sustainable business practices.
Warrick said the new manual removes the requirement to only use concrete for stormwater mitigation and gives the developer the opportunity to use alternative methods.
“So you still wouldn’t necessarily mandate it, but you have removed any existing regulations that let the developer make that choice,” Warrick said.
Additional updates to the manual include new guidelines required through state permits for stormwater, conformity to the Comprehensive Transportation Plan, new traffic study guidelines, and the latest guidance for pedestrian right-of-ways. An update to current practices for utilities is also included in the manual.
As part of the review process, Freese & Nichols created community and staff committees to provide feedback on the manual’s new mandates and guidelines.
After committees finished their assessment, staff reviewed the manual changes from June to October.
Public input will begin Wednesday, with online feedback accepted through Dec. 15. There will also be a meeting Dec. 7 with both virtual and in-person opportunity for comment.
