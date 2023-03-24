Participation in opioid settlement agreements with three pharmacies and two manufacturers approved Monday could net Cleveland County as much as $750,000 over time.
Commissioners Rod Cleveland, Rusty Grissom and Darry Stacy approved the county’s participation in agreements with pharmacy chains CVS, Walgreens, and Walmart, and manufacturers Teva and Allergan.
The national settlements, announced in 2022, require Teva to pay up to $3.34 billion over 13 years; Allergan to pay up to $2.02 billion over seven years; CVS to pay up to $4.90 billion over 10 years; Walgreens to pay up to $5.52 billion of 15 years; and Walmart to pay up to $2.74 billion in 2023, according to nationalopioidsettlement.com.
“I am pleased to receive these funds to address the needs of Cleveland County residents,” Commissioner Rusty Grissom told The American. “Although the litigation pre-dated my term in office, I look forward to discussions with stakeholders about maximizing the impact of this settlement in our county.”
A resolution considered Monday by commissioners states: “pharmaceutical opioids have harmed (Cleveland) County, Oklahoma and its citizens.”
“This harm was created and exacerbated by the misconduct and illegal activities of pharmaceutical supply chain participants, including Teva-Allergan-CVS-Walgreens-Walmart,” the resolution states.
Cleveland told the board the settlement for Cleveland County could reach a maximum of $750,000, to be paid over an unknown number of years.
As board chairman, Cleveland is authorized to sign the electronic documents to begin receiving payments.
“Why not put the money back into drug treatment programs?” Cleveland asked following the meeting. “We’re just happy to get something.”
In 2021, nationwide settlements were reached to resolve all opioid litigation brought by states and local political subdivisions against the three largest pharmaceutical distributors — McKesson, Cardinal Health, and AmerisourceBergen — and against manufacturer Janssen Pharmaceuticals and parent company Johnson & Johnson.
Last year, agreements were announced with pharmacy chains CVS, Walgreens, and Walmart, and manufacturers Teva and Allergan.
Commissioner Darry Stacy is a former Norman police officer who has served on the Cleveland County Board of Health. Stacy told The American he has seen the impact the opioid epidemic has had on Cleveland County.
“Providing funding for behavioral health intervention and services through our courts would be at the top of my list on best use for this money,” he said. “Entire families are affected by the addiction of a single person and innocent children often suffer the most when a parent or caregiver becomes caught up in addiction or even dies by overdose. For every person who is helped, we affect not only those who are nearest and dearest in their lives, but the next generation.”
