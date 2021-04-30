The Norman Chamber of Commerce held its annual banquet Thursday, gathering together the city’s business community to reflect on the year behind them, present awards to outstanding business leaders and look to the year ahead.
The banquet, which usually happens in January, took place Thursday night to allow for an in-person gathering with limited attendance, said Chamber President and CEO Scott Martin.
Most years, Martin said there would be anywhere from 600 to 650 people at the banquet; this year, there were around 400 in attendance to accommodate for social distancing. He said the tables can seat eight people, but the chamber reduced that to four.
Martin said the banquet is partially to get the community energized for the year ahead, and that energy was evident throughout the evening Thursday.
“In spite of the challenging last 12 months, there was still a lot to celebrate,” Martin said. “Everyone had a fantastic time, and the overriding theme seemed to be people feeling excited to get out and mingle, network and celebrate in our community, so it was really a lot of fun.”
Another highlight of the banquet, Martin said, is honoring volunteers and business leaders with special recognition, and passing the gavel from one chamber chair to the next.
Mandy Haws, owner of Sooner Bowling Center, is taking over the role of 2021 chamber chair from Matt Clouse, president of Valliance Bank’s Norman market.
Haws said she feels honored to take on a leadership role in a dedicated group like the Norman business community. She said new small businesses and larger, well-established businesses alike have consideration and care for other business owners and the community they operate in.
“One never wins out over the other in discussions, and that’s always very intentional and well thought out, so to be able to join a group like that and help steer recovery of businesses is something I know I will enjoy,” Haws said.
In 2021, Haws said she hopes for more business recovery and less COVID-19-related complications.
Robin Castleberry, director of business and technology programs at the Moore Norman Technology Center, won volunteer of the year.
“It was quite the surprise and I feel very honored,” Castleberry said.
Castleberry said she loves living and working in the Norman community, and said the importance of supporting small business owners can’t be overstated.
“By volunteering with the chamber, I feel like I'm giving back to the community and supporting our bankers, salon owners, educators, shop owners, realtors and the community, and helping them provide employment opportunities and services to the people in our community,” Castleberry said.
Tyler LaReau, owner of Norman Stamp and Seal, accepted an award for Small Business of the Year.
LaReau said while his store sells tangible products, they value the relationships that are formed and built there. He hopes in what has been a difficult last year for many, the conversations and experiences people have at Norman Stamp and Seal have brought them happiness, he said.
“I can’t help but believe the recognition had more to do with the smiles, laughs and kindness that we try to bring into other people’s lives every single day,” LaReau said. “It’s been a rough year for so many people who are looking for every opportunity to be lifted up and made to feel good — hopefully, in some small way, we’ve been able to do that.”
Other designations included Woman of the Year Casey Vinyard of SportsTalk; Jessica Eschbach as Norman Teacher of the Year; 2021’s Norman NEXT under 40; Large Business of the Year awardee IMMY Labs; and Ambassadors of the Year Glenn and Ingrid Boone.
