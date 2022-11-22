Norman’s annual Christmas parade returns Dec. 3 with a former OU football star leading the way and luminous floats that will make spirits even brighter with a “Get Your Glo On” theme.
Dewey Selmon is this year's Grand Marshal. Selmon starred on defense with brothers Lee Roy and Lucious and achieved All-American status in 1974 and 1975. He was inducted into the Collegiate Football Hall of Fame in 2010.
Selmon and his brothers were recently honored with a statue outside the Gaylord Family — Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.
The parade will begin at 6 p.m. and follow the traditional route from Pickard Avenue and Main Street to James Garner Avenue. Shops and eateries will be open for patrons who want to shop or enjoy food while they watch the 45-minute procession. Candy and treats will be tossed to children during the parade.
Parade fans can expect to see more lights on floats this year, said Stephanie Brickman, marketing coordinator for the parade committee.
“Get Your Glow On" is the 2022 theme and we are hoping it inspires our participants to illuminate and elevate their entries beyond just a few lights,” she said.
“Our parade judges, who are actually our Cleveland County judges, have a challenge in selecting the winners in each category. The parade committee hopes that they have an even more difficult decision to make among the entries.”
Committee president Mark Krittenbrink said the longtime tradition is Norman’s own Christmas Hallmark movie moment as the community unites to celebrate the start of the season.
“It’s a great community event, when you see the people come out and fill the streets,” Krittenbrink said. “It’s families, its grandparents, its college kids — people from all walks of life and it’s free and it’s fun. I really just think it’s a great community event, the hometown tradition.”
Krittenbrink said he looks forward to seeing the excitement the event brings participants and onlookers.
“I guarantee if you, if you go you’re going to see people you haven’t seen in a year,” he said. “It’s always intriguing to see different ages and generations to get excited about it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.