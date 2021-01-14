An investigation focused on the Norman City Council’s alleged Open Meeting Act violation may include some city staff due to the city charter’s procedures for setting council agendas.
Cleveland County Sheriff Chris Amason asked the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation to investigate the Norman City Council and Mayor Breea Clark last week after a district judge dismissed a lawsuit between the Fraternal Order of Police and the council, The Transcript reported.
The judge’s ruling found the council violated the state’s Open Meeting Act because the agenda was not clearly worded or did not fully inform the public for the actions taken by the council during the June 16, 2020, meeting. The council decreased police funding by $865,000 and allocated the funds to community programs during the June meeting.
City attorneys have maintained the agenda was sufficient.
While it is the council that acts upon an agenda, the charter shows it is city staff members who set the agenda.
“The City Manager shall prepare an agenda specifying the order of business for each regular meeting of the City Council,” Section 2-101 of the charter reads. “The City Manager shall be required to place policy and budget items on the agenda of the City Council meetings when three Councilmembers request it.”
A copy of the agenda is provided without cost to councilors, city employees “as deemed appropriate,” the library, members of the media and anyone who is conducting business with the city during the upcoming meeting, the charter reads.
The scope and focus of the OSBI investigation remains unclear. OSBI spokeswoman Brook Arbeitman said she could not comment on the “specifics” of the probe, but said it would be thorough.
“The OSBI investigation will be thorough and, when it is complete, a report will be submitted to the District Attorney,” she said in an email to The Transcript.
City spokeswoman Annahlyse Meyer said in a statement that city staff will fully cooperate with the investigation.
“The City of Norman will cooperate fully with any requests the OSBI may have in their ongoing investigation into the complaint related to the agenda of the June 2020 budget meeting,” the statement reads. “The City believes all citizens have a right to a transparent and accessible government and has worked to maintain a high level of transparency. To that end, all city council agendas are prepared and posted in accordance with the City’s Code and Charter, as well as the Open Meeting Act, as interpreted by the Oklahoma Supreme Court. Each agenda is set to ensure the smooth running of City operations and to inform the public of the topics that are being discussed by Council, as is the practice in cities across the State.”
The statement also explains why the city disagrees with the judge’s ruling.
“In order for a criminal violation of the Open Meeting Act to be found, any violation must be willful. Our review of the agenda posting does not indicate any willful violations of the act and, as previously stated, we strongly disagree with the finding by Carter County District Court Judge Baldwin that the agenda was improperly posted or worded,” the statement reads.
Procedures for request
In an email from the sheriff’s office last week, spokeswoman Joy Hampton revealed that citizens had raised concerns about the council’s actions after the judge’s ruling.
“As the chief law enforcement officer of the county, Sheriff Amason felt it was his duty to make the request for the OSBI to investigate after citizens expressed concerns and requested that the Sheriff’s Office investigate,” she said in an email to The Transcript.
Her answer did not specify the method by which those complaints were submitted — by phone, email or by filing a criminal complaint or incident report. The state’s Open Records Act requires all initial incident reports be made available for public inspection.
Hampton did not clarify the nature of the complaints after The Transcript requested all copies of incident reports related to the matter.
Despite the ambiguity of the investigation’s origins, Amason has the authority to request an investigation, according to state law. State statute 74-150.2, section 6 states OSBI will “assist all law enforcement officers’’ upon written request.
“In section 74-150.5 A. 2. ‘Requests for investigations shall be submitted in writing and shall contain specific allegations of wrongdoing under the laws of the state of Oklahoma,’” Arbeitman said. “We received a written request from the Sheriff to investigate. The request was to ensure a conflict of interest did not arise.”
Appeal
OSBI’s investigation is underway while the case has been appealed to the state supreme court.
Justices will ultimately decide if the council or staff violated the law, but the OSBI is free to investigate regardless of pending court determinations.
“Our investigation of any case is independent of any court action that may be occurring simultaneously,” Arbeitman said.
According to court records, the higher court accepted jurisdiction of the case Tuesday. City Attorney Kathryn Walker said the case is automatically fast-tracked as a matter of procedure.
“Appeals from decisions on motions for summary judgment are automatically filed as summary dispositions (fast track) with the supreme court. It is unknown how long it will take the court to rule,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.