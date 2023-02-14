The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is investigating a suspicious death after the remains of a female were recovered at Lake Thunderbird, the agency reported Tuesday.
The remains were discovered Monday and Oklahoma State Park Rangers requested OSBI assistance at 6:18 p.m., the agency said in a news release.
The state Medical Examiner will determine the woman's identity as well as the cause and manner of death.
This is a developing story.
