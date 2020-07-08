The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation issued a search warrant for former Norman city councilmember and current Democratic state Senate candidate Alex Scott’s cell phone on July 6.
The OSBI issued the search warrant as part of an investigation into “evidence of violations of Oklahoma law, including but not limited to 1st degree burglary and 1st degree rape.”
Scott provided a copy of the warrant to The Transcript.
In a statement, OSBI spokeswoman Brook Arbeitman said the department is investigating a rape that occurred in Norman the morning of June 27 at the request of the Norman Police Department.
“In the pursuit of justice for the individual that reported the sexual assault, we are seeking any and all information that could point to, or eliminate, suspects,” Arbeitman said. “This is an active and ongoing investigation, and as such, this is the only comment we are releasing about the case at this time.”
The warrant states that any information on the phone from Jan. 1 to July 6 that is relevant to the investigation is to be seized, including:
- incoming and outgoing telephone calls
- incoming and outgoing SMS [short message service] text messages
- any archived voicemails, recorded conversations or saved copies of previously received voicemail messages
- voicemails stored on the cell phone’s internal memory or any removable memory
- any data on the phone that is relevant to the investigation, including names and phone numbers
Scott said when she found out the OSBI was taking over the investigation, she contacted investigators and told them she had been receiving “crazy voicemails” for a couple weeks and offered to send them to the agent in charge.
Scott said she was asked to surrender her phone during a meeting with investigators on Monday.
“I met with two OSBI agents and while we were talking, I was about to open up the voicemails so they could record them. The agents said, ‘If you give us consent, we can just take your phone and download those voicemails,’” Scott said. “I told them that I was more than happy to send them the voicemails, and they could record them. They said it would be easier to download… and right then and there, they served me a search warrant and took my phone out of my hands.”
Scott said OSBI investigators told her the phone was confiscated to search for the items listed in the search warrant, and all data that is unrelated to the investigation will be disregarded and not reviewed.
Scott said she believes this violated her right to privacy because she offered to give them the information necessary to the investigation, but they insisted on confiscating her phone to download the information themselves.
Scott said she was more than willing to assist the agents in their investigation, but wishes OSBI investigators had handled Monday’s meeting differently.
NPD spokeswoman Sarah Jensen declined to comment on the search warrant because it is part of an ongoing OSBI investigation.
Mindy Ragan Wood contributed to this story.
Reese Gorman
(405)366-3532
Follow me @reeseg_3
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.