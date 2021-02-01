An Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation document has been updated to reflect a dismissed and expunged felony charge after Ward 3 City Council candidate Kelly Lynn submitted a court order late last week, Lynn said Monday.
Lynn was charged in 1997 out of LeFlore County, Oklahoma with possession of a controlled drug with intent to distribute. The case was dismissed and Lynn’s record was expunged, but the original law enforcement record was still on file at OSBI as of Jan. 27, The Transcript reported last Wednesday.
The candidate said Jan. 27 after the publication of The Transcript’s initial story that the OSBI document was incorrect, and that he would file the necessary form. The document now reads “pled not guilty, case dismissed,” after Lynn said Friday that he had submitted a court order to the agency.
Controversy arose — after the original document was found on OSBI's database — over whether Lynn should have disclosed the previous plea to a felony on the candidate filing form. When a candidate files for office during the December filing period, the form requires anyone seeking office to state if they have “ever” been convicted of a felony “or pled” guilty or no contest to a felony.
Last week, OSBI's document showed that Lynn had entered a plea of guilty to the charges and received a three-year deferred sentence.
Lynn admitted there was an original plea, but could not recall if he pleaded guilty or no contest. He was driving with friends who were found to have methamphetamines, but Lynn said he did not know it at the time nor did he have drugs on his person, The Transcript reported.
“I do not recall if it was no contest or guilty, however that plea was withdrawn. A plea of not guilty was entered and the case was dismissed,” he said. “During that same time my lawyer either resigned or was disbarred from the Oklahoma Bar Association.”
Court records show Lynn's attorney Pat Pate II resigned his license with the OBA in 1999, citing a history of substance abuse which affected his ability to represent his clients, The Transcript reported. He was reinstated to the bar in 2008 and remains in good standing.
While the record was expunged on the Oklahoma State Courts Network and from public access at the LeFlore County Courthouse, Lynn said he had to submit a copy of a court order to get it corrected in OSBI's database. He said at the time he filled out the form he did not know that the “correction was not sent to OSBI.”
“It's more common than you would think,” he said. “That is why they have an entire form dedicated to updates.”
When Lynn filled out the candidate form, he believed an expunged record did not qualify as a plea.
“All I know is that it was dismissed, and I 100% feel like I answered honestly on that form,” he told The Transcript last week.
Lynn also noted that he maintains two military security level clearances and was cleared by the OBA.
