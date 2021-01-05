OKLAHOMA CITY — Sponsoring organizations for the 2021 Summer Food Service Program are now being sought by the Oklahoma State Department of Education Child Nutrition programs.
Eligible sponsors include public or governmental agencies, private, nonprofit residential summer camps and private, nonprofit organizations.
The program provides nutritious meals at no charge to children during the summer. The focus is on children from needy areas who participate in summer educational or recreational programs and for eligible children enrolled in summer camps.
Children ages 18 and under may receive meals through SFSP. A person age 19 and over who has a mental or physical disability (as determined by a state or local educational agency) and who participates during the school year in a public or private nonprofit school program (established for the mentally or physically disabled) also is eligible to receive meals.
Needy areas are defined as those in which half of the children are eligible for free- and reduced-price meals in school. Eligibility may be determined by census information or individual eligibility of children.
Financial assistance is given to approved sponsors to assist with the cost of obtaining, preparing and serving food under the program, including administrative costs.
For more information or to become a sponsor, contact Dee Houston at 522-4943, 420-9367 or dee.houston@sde.ok.gov.
In accordance with federal law and USDA civil rights regulations and policies, this institution is prohibited from discriminating on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, age, disability and reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity.
Program information may be made available in languages other than English. Persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication for program information should contact the responsible state or local agency that administers the program or USDA’s TARGET Center at 202-720-2600 (voice and TTY) or contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at 800-877-8339.
