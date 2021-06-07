OKLAHOMA CITY — In the wake of schools, community organizations and nonprofits having raced to provide free meals to children during the pandemic, the Oklahoma State Department of Education uncovered a record amount of fraud at child-feeding sites across the state.
Over $1.6 million in federal funds were improperly claimed for reimbursement since April 2020, OSDE officials found. The majority of improper claims were reported at child care sites.
The agency’s Office of Child Nutrition Services uncovered the fraudulent activity through a number of accountability measures, including an unannounced review process implemented in 2016 under State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture, which subsidizes a number of feeding programs that allow children to receive nutritious meals at free or reduced prices including the National School Lunch Program, extended additional flexibilities to program providers over the past 12 months. These relaxed rules allowed sites to offer to-go meals so children would not have to eat in congregated settings.
Participation in OSDE’s Summer Food Service Program soared by over 700% during the pandemic. Program sites served over 13 million meals to children from May to August in 2020, surpassing the 1.6 million meals from the same period in 2019.
OSDE provides oversight of the child-feeding sites administering the USDA programs. Those sites include public schools, day cares, juvenile centers, after-school programs and stand-alone summer feeding programs.
