The State Department of Health reported 16 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oklahoma — including the death of one Cleveland County woman — in its Tuesday update.
According to the OSDH, there have been 67 virus-related deaths in Oklahoma, including 12 in Cleveland County.
As of Tuesday, there are 203 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Cleveland County and 1,472 cases statewide, up from 1,327 cases Monday. The virus is now confirmed in 61 Oklahoma counties.
Along with the Cleveland County woman, the state on Tuesday reported six new deaths in Tulsa County — one of them a man between 18 and 35 years old — two new deaths in Osage County and one death in each of the following counties: Adair, Cherokee, Creek, Kay, Mayes, Wagoner and Washington.
According to a Monday evening OSDH report on Monday's case numbers, 58.8% of Oklahomans who have died in relation to COVID-19 had had at least one pre-existing chronic health condition like heart, liver or lung disease. The average age of Oklahomans who have died in relation to the virus is 72.6.
The Monday evening report shows that 13 of the Oklahomans who have died in relation to COVID-19 were residents at longterm care and nursing facilities.
The OSDH said in a Monday evening statement that private laboratories have processed more than 11,000 negative COVID-19 tests since February. The state started receiving and reporting testing numbers from private labs over the weekend; reports now show that labs throughout the state — including the OSDH's Public Health Lab — have now completed more than 13,000 COVID-19 tests.
“New numbers provided by private labs demonstrate that COVID-19 testing in Oklahoma has been tenfold than what the state could previously report,” Oklahoma Commissioner of Health Gary Cox said in a statement. “Private labs have been diligent in reporting positive COVID-19 tests throughout this pandemic in Oklahoma, but it was critical to also receive their negative numbers to understand the full scope of testing."
376 Oklahomans have been hospitalized due to COVID-19, cumulatively, as of Tuesday's report. The OSDH is operating drive-thru testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on OSDH's website.
The state is now asking that healthcare providers test any Oklahoman who is showing COVID-19 symptoms or has been directly exposed to someone diagnosed with COVID-19, and not just prioritize tests for the vulnerable. Symptoms must include a cough, shortness of breath and a fever of at least 100.4F.
On Monday, Oklahoma lawmakers were back at the Capitol, where they approved Gov. Kevin Stitt's public health emergency declaration and temporarily granted him boarder powers.
The governor last week extended a previous executive order to cover all Oklahoma counties, temporarily closing non-essential businesses throughout the state. The governor also extended his "safer at home" order, asking that vulnerable or elderly Oklahomans shelter at home until April 30.
While some Oklahoma cities have imposed shelter-in-place or stay at home orders, Oklahoma is now one of just nine states that does not have an official statewide shelter-in-place order that applies to all residents.
According an OSDH update early last week, Oklahoma has received more than half of its order of personal protective equipment from the Strategic National Stockpile.
The order includes masks, gloves, gowns and face and eye protection that will go to hospitals with ICUs or with patients who have tested positive or are being tested for COVID-19. The state is also waiting on personal protective equipment orders from private suppliers.
Oklahoma has partnered with Diagnostic Laboratory of Oklahoma LLC to process tests and has authorized labs at the University of Oklahoma and Oklahoma State University to test as well. Norman diagnostic test manufacturer IMMY is also processing tests after partnering with local educational and health entities.
Oklahoma now requires that anyone traveling from New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, California, Louisiana or Washington self-quarantine for 14 days. Stitt's order also requires that people delivering items to hospitals, clinics, long-term care facilities and day cares submit to screenings.
In Norman, non-essential businesses are closed for in-person operations until midnight April 14. Mayor Breea Clark's "stay-at-home" order also means residents should stay at home unless they must complete an essential activity.
Clark also has issued guidelines limiting organized community gatherings in Norman to no more than 10 people.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is encouraging everyone to practice social distancing to slow COVID-19's spread and reduce the risk of infection for vulnerable groups.
The CDC asks that people keep their distance from large gatherings, keep at least six feet away from others if they have to go out, work on communicating with others virtually or without seeing them in person and stay home if they experience symptoms or feel sick.
COVID-19 symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath. Those with symptoms or who suspect they may have been in contact with an infected person can call the Oklahoma Health Department's Coronavirus Hotline at 2-1-1.
Health professionals are urging the public to take precautions like frequently washing hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, covering sneezes and coughs with an elbow or tissue, avoiding touching the face, staying home when possible and avoiding contact with those who are sick.
The OSDH recently launched an "COVID-19 Symptom Monitoring System" through its website that allows residents to input any flu-like symptoms they are experiencing. Residents' symptoms are then sent to OSDH and other local health officials to evaluate the symptoms and determine if monitoring or other assistance is required.
INTEGRIS Health also launched a new online tool designed to help Oklahoma residents determine if their symptoms are consistent with COVID-19. The results give residents a clinical recommendation for how they should move forward to either treat their symptoms or get additional COVID-19 support or testing.
To access the OSDH COVID-19 Symptom Monitoring System, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov. To access the new INTEGRIS Health online tool, visit integrisok.com.
Emma Keith
366-3537
Follow me @emma_ckeith
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.