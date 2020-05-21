NORMAN — The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported five new COVID-19-related deaths on Thursday as Cleveland County saw its highest single-day jump in cases in nearly a month.
The known state COVID-19 case total rose by 148 Thursday, bringing Oklahoma to 5,680 total cases.
With the five additional deaths reported Thursday — none of them in Cleveland County — Oklahoma's death toll stands at 304. The deaths reported Thursday all occurred between May 14 and 19.
As of Thursday, 4,361 of Oklahoma's 5,680 cases are reported as recovered. The state's most recent executive order report shows that as of Wednesday, Oklahoma had processed 149,447 COVID-19 tests, 142,599 of them negative.
Cleveland County reported 10 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, representing the largest single-day increase in cases since April 23, when the county reported 16 new cases. Cleveland County's totals stand at 482 cases — 421 of them recovered — and 37 COVID-19-related deaths.
Norman reported four new cases Thursday, bringing the city's case total to 229. 198 of those cases are recovered. The city's COVID-19-related death toll stands at 20.
Norman is using a rolling 3-day new case average to guide its reopening plan, which entered the second part of its first phase Friday. The 3-day average combines and averages the number of new cases for three consecutive days, emphasizing trends over time rather than day-to-day movement in cases.
As of Wednesday's executive order report, at least 126 of Norman's total cases and 17 of the city's 20 deaths appear to have been in local nursing homes. As of Wednesday, 147 of the state's then-299 deaths involved nursing homes or longterm care facilities.
In Norman, Grace Living Center has reported 83 total cases among staff and residents and 10 deaths among residents. Brookhaven Extensive Care has reported 35 cases, and reported one new death in Wednesday's executive order report, bringing the facility's death total to 6.
At Arbor House Assisted Living Center, two resident cases and one death have been reported.
Other longterm care facilities in Norman have reported less than five cases and no deaths. A state spokesperson confirmed Friday that state testing has been completed at both Brookhaven and Grace, though both facilities have declined cleaning from the Oklahoma National Guard.
According to the Wednesday executive order report, 72.9% of the Oklahomans who have died in connection with COVID-19 had at least one comorbidity, or a preexisting condition like chronic heart, lung or liver disease.
The OSDH is operating testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on the OSDH’s website. The Cleveland County Health Department is offering curbside tests by appointment at its Moore and Norman locations. OU Health Services also is offering curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff.
Emma Keith
366-3537
Follow me @emma_ckeith
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.