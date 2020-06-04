NORMAN — The Oklahoma State Department of Health's Thursday update showed three additional COVID-19-related deaths and 102 new cases, three of them in Cleveland County.
As of Thursday, the OSDH had reported 6,907 total COVID-19 cases, up from 6,805 Wednesday. 5,781 of the state's cases are recovered.
The department's most recent executive order report on Wednesday evening showed that Oklahoma labs have processed 213,142 COVID-19 tests, 204,815 of them negative.
While Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter announced Wednesday that the OSDH would be resuming local data sharing, city-specific data was not available for the sixth day straight on Thursday.
In a Thursday statement, OSDH leaders said they are meeting today to determine how and what local data they can begin re-sharing. The statement does not clarify whether the department will start re-sharing both city and ZIP code data; the department also has not clarified whether it will be sharing nursing home numbers moving forward.
With the three additional deaths reported Wednesday, the state's COVID-19-related death toll stands at 344. The three deaths reported Thursday occurred in Oklahoma and Tulsa counties; one happened in the last 24 hours, while two occurred between May 22 and June 2.
County-specific numbers are currently available through the OSDH. With three new cases reported Wednesday, Cleveland County has 514 total COVID-19 cases, 456 of them recovered. The county has not reported a new death since May 20, leaving the death toll at 37.
As of the last-reported numbers Friday, Norman had 242 total local COVID-19 cases, 207 of them recovered. 20 Norman residents had died in connection with COVID-19.
The health department stopped providing updates on cases and deaths in specific longterm care facilities after Friday's executive order report. The latest executive order report showed that as of Wednesday, 182 of the state's then-341 deaths had been in longterm care facilities statewide.
As of the last public data on May 29, Norman nursing homes had reported 126 total COVID-19 cases and 18 deaths across six facilities. The city's Healthier at Home initiative still showed plans to allow nursing homes to resume visitations on June 12 (though the plan is subject to change depending on certain criteria).
The OSDH is operating testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on the OSDH’s website. The Cleveland County Health Department is offering curbside tests by appointment at its Moore and Norman locations. OU Health Services also is offering curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff.
Emma Keith
366-3537
Follow me @emma_ckeith
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.