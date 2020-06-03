Update 2 p.m.: A city spokesperson said Norman has also stopped receiving city-specific COVID-19 data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health this week.
Norman spokesperson Annahlyse Meyer said Wednesday that the city has not been getting updates on city cases and deaths since the OSDH stopped providing city and ZIP code-specific COVID-19 data early this week.
OSDH officials said Monday that the state halted detailed data sharing because Gov. Kevin Stitt's Catastrophic Health Emergency declaration expired at midnight Sunday. According to officials, the state is working on new options for COVID-19 data sharing.
Norman is set to enter the third phase of its Healthier at Home reopening initiative next Friday, June 12. Meyer said Wednesday that the city is trying to work with the OSDH and the state to start receiving data updates again, and will evaluate the third reopening phase as the date approaches.
The city is consulting with its local experts and will find other ways to approach its reopening criteria if the state does not resume full data reporting, Meyer said Wednesday.
NORMAN — The Oklahoma State Department of Health's Wednesday update showed two additional COVID-19-related deaths and 113 new cases, five of them in Cleveland County.
As of Wednesday, the OSDH had reported 6,805 total COVID-19 cases, up from 6,692 Tuesday. 5,711 of the state's cases are recovered.
The department's most recent executive order report on Tuesday evening showed that Oklahoma labs have processed 209,047 COVID-19 tests, 201,047 of them negative.
With the two additional deaths reported Wednesday, the state's COVID-19-related death toll stands at 341. The two deaths reported Wednesday occurred between May 28 and 31 in Adair and Texas counties.
Because the OSDH stopped providing more location-specific data over the weekend, updated city and ZIP code-specific COVID-19 numbers are currently unavailable.
County-specific numbers are still available through the OSDH. With the five new cases reported Wednesday, Cleveland County has 511 total COVID-19 cases, 454 of them recovered. The county has not reported a new death since May 20, leaving the death toll at 20.
As of the last-reported numbers Friday, Norman had 242 total local COVID-19 cases, 207 of them recovered. 20 Norman residents had died in connection with COVID-19
The health department has also stopped providing updates on cases and deaths in specific longterm care facilities. The latest executive order report showed that as of Tuesday, 181 of the state's then-339 deaths had been in longterm care facilities.
As of the last public data on May 29, Norman nursing homes had reported 126 total COVID-19 cases and 18 deaths across six facilities. As of Wednesday, the city's Healthier at Home initiative still showed plans to allow nursing homes to resume visitations on June 12 (though the plan is subject to change depending on certain criteria).
The OSDH is operating testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on the OSDH’s website. The Cleveland County Health Department is offering curbside tests by appointment at its Moore and Norman locations. OU Health Services also is offering curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff.
