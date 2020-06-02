NORMAN — As the Oklahoma State Department of Health's lack of local data reporting continued into Tuesday, the department's daily update did show five additional COVID-19-related deaths and 119 new cases.
As of Tuesday, the OSDH had reported 6,692 total COVID-19 cases, up from 6,573 Monday. 5,599 of the state's cases are recovered.
As of Monday evening, Oklahoma labs had processed 206,116 COVID-19 tests, 197,965 of them negative.
With the five additional deaths reported Tuesday, the state's COVID-19-related death toll stands at 339. The five deaths reported Tuesday occurred between May 11 and 30 in Oklahoma, Tulsa and Washington counties.
The department stopped providing more location-specific data over the weekend, and is no longer sharing COVID-19 data by ZIP code or city.
OSDH officials said Monday that the state halted detailed data sharing because Gov. Kevin Stitt's Catastrophic Health Emergency declaration expired at midnight Sunday. According to officials, the state is working on new options for COVID-19 data sharing.
House Minority Leader Emily Virgin, D-Norman, said in a statement Tuesday that she is concerned about the state's new lack of data reporting, pointing out that Oklahomans had been using the information to make decisions during the pandemic. Virgin called on Stitt for more transparency on public health issues.
“For months now, the governor has talked about trusting Oklahomans to make the right choices for their families and themselves," Virgin's statement reads. "How can we expect them to do that if we stop giving them the most current data? You don’t get partial credit for transparency. Governor Stitt needs to live up to his press conference bravado and restore the data.”
The health department has also stopped providing updates on cases and deaths in longterm care facilities.
Monday marked the state's first executive order report since April 7 that has not publicly shared COVID-19 data from specific nursing homes. The report did show that as of Monday, 175 of the state's then-334 deaths had been in longterm care facilities.
As of the last public data reflecting May 29 numbers, Norman nursing homes had reported 126 total COVID-19 cases and 18 deaths across six facilities. As of Tuesday, the city's Healthier at Home initiative still showed plans to allow nursing homes to resume visitations on June 12 (though the plan is subject to change depending on certain criteria).
With three additional COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday, Cleveland County has 506 total cases and 448 recoveries. 37 county residents have died in relation to COVID-19.
It is no longer clear how many COVID-19 cases are active in Norman. As of Friday, Norman had 242 total local COVID-19 cases, 207 of them recovered. 20 Norman residents had died in connection with COVID-19.
The OSDH is operating testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on the OSDH’s website. The Cleveland County Health Department is offering curbside tests by appointment at its Moore and Norman locations. OU Health Services also is offering curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff.
