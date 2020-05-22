NORMAN — The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported three additional COVID-19-related deaths on Friday as the state saw its highest single-day jump in cases in over a month.
The known state COVID-19 case total rose by 169 Friday, the largest single-day case increase since April 4.
Oklahoma's case total now stands at 5,849, up from 5,680 Thursday (when cases rose by 148). 4,533 of Oklahoma's cases are recovered, according to the OSDH.
It is unclear whether the jump in cases toward the end of this week is due to increased testing availability or some other factor. The OSDH's COVID Data Dashboard shows trends over time in state numbers, deaths and hospitalizations.
With the three additional deaths reported Friday — none of them in Cleveland County — Oklahoma's death toll stands at 307. The deaths reported Friday all occurred between May 17 and 20.
The state's most recent executive order report shows that as of Thursday, Oklahoma had processed 152,998 COVID-19 tests, 146,022 of them negative.
After reporting 10 new cases Thursday, Cleveland County reported -1 cases Friday, dropping the county case total to 481 (the case drop could be due to a misattributed address or other factors). 423 of the county's cases are recovered, while 37 Cleveland County residents have died in relation to COVID-19.
Norman reported no new cases Friday, leaving the city's case total at 229. 199 of those cases are recovered. The city's COVID-19-related death toll still stands at 20.
Norman is using a rolling 3-day new case average to guide its reopening plan, which entered the second part of its first phase last Friday. The 3-day average combines and averages the number of new cases for three consecutive days, emphasizing trends over time rather than day-to-day movement in cases.
As of Thursday's executive order report, at least 126 of Norman's total cases and 17 of the city's 20 deaths appear to have been in local nursing homes. As of Thursday, 153 of the state's then-304 deaths — or about 50% of state deaths — involved nursing homes or longterm care facilities.
In Norman, Grace Living Center has reported 83 total cases among staff and residents and 10 deaths among residents. Brookhaven Extensive Care has reported 35 cases, and reported one new death in Wednesday's executive order report, bringing the facility's death total to 6.
At Arbor House Assisted Living Center, two resident cases and one death have been reported.
Other longterm care facilities in Norman have reported less than five cases and no deaths.
According to the Thursday executive order report, 73.4% of the Oklahomans who have died in connection with COVID-19 had at least one comorbidity, or a preexisting condition like chronic heart, lung or liver disease.
The OSDH is operating testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on the OSDH’s website. The Cleveland County Health Department is offering curbside tests by appointment at its Moore and Norman locations. OU Health Services also is offering curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff.
Emma Keith
366-3537
Follow me @emma_ckeith
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.