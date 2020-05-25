NORMAN — The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported two additional COVID-19-related deaths and 53 new COVID-19 cases in its Monday update.
The known state COVID-19 case total now stands at 6,090, up from 6,037 Sunday. The OSDH's COVID Data Dashboard shows that 4,714 of the state's cases are recovered.
With the two additional deaths reported Monday, Oklahoma's COVID-19-related death toll stands at 313. Because the OSDH did not release its daily update email on Memorial Day, it's unclear where in the state the two deaths occurred (though neither Cleveland County nor Norman reported any additional deaths Monday).
The state's most recent executive order report shows that as of Friday, Oklahoma had processed 160,903 COVID-19 tests, 153,804 of them negative.
Norman reported no new COVID-19 cases Monday, leaving the city's cumulative case total at 238. As of Monday, 203 of those cases are recovered, while 20 Norman residents have died in relation to COVID-19.
Norman is using a rolling 3-day new case average to guide its reopening plan, which is set to enter its second phase Friday. The 3-day average combines and averages the number of new cases for three consecutive days, emphasizing trends over time rather than day-to-day movement in cases.
As of Friday's executive order report, at least 126 of Norman's total cases and 18 of the city's 20 deaths appear to have been in local nursing homes. As of Friday, 155 of the state's then-307 deaths — or about 50% of state deaths — involved nursing homes or longterm care facilities.
In Norman, Grace Living Center has reported 83 total cases among staff and residents and 10 deaths among residents. Brookhaven Extensive Care has reported 35 cases, and reported one new death in Wednesday's executive order report, bringing the facility's death total to 6.
At Arbor House Assisted Living Center, two resident cases and one death have been reported. The Norman Oklahoma Veterans Center reported its first COVID-19-related death in Friday's executive order report, and has reported four total cases between staff and residents.
Other longterm care facilities in Norman have reported less than five cases and no deaths.
Cleveland County reported one new case Monday, bringing the county case total to 490. The county's death toll still stands at 37, while 427 of the county's cases are recovered.
According to the Friday executive order report, 73.6% of the Oklahomans who have died in connection with COVID-19 had at least one comorbidity, or a preexisting condition like chronic heart, lung or liver disease.
The OSDH is operating testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on the OSDH’s website. The Cleveland County Health Department is offering curbside tests by appointment at its Moore and Norman locations. OU Health Services also is offering curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff.
