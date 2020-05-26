NORMAN — The Oklahoma State Department of Health's Monday update showed five additional COVID-19-related deaths and 47 new COVID-19 cases, two of them in Norman.
The known state COVID-19 case total now stands at 6,137, up from 6,090 Monday. The OSDH's COVID Data Dashboard shows that 4,823 of the state's cases are recovered.
With the five additional deaths reported Tuesday, Oklahoma's COVID-19-related death toll stands at 318. The latest deaths, none of which occurred in Cleveland County, all happened between May 22 and 24.
The state's most recent executive order report shows that as of Friday, Oklahoma had processed 160,903 COVID-19 tests, 153,804 of them negative. The state did not put out an executive order report on Memorial Day, meaning that some data — like the number of nursing home cases and deaths — has not been publicly updated since Friday.
Norman reported two new cases Tuesday, bringing the cumulative city COVID-19 case total to 240. The city has reported 15 new cases since last Tuesday, May 19.
While nursing home numbers have not been updated since Friday, 10 of those 15 new cases were reported between Tuesday and Friday last week, and did not appear to be in nursing homes.
Of the city's 240 cases, 205 are classified as recovered, and 20 Norman residents have died in relation to the virus.
Norman is using a rolling 3-day new case average to guide its reopening plan, which is set to enter its second phase Friday. The 3-day average combines and averages the number of new cases for three consecutive days, emphasizing trends over time rather than day-to-day movement in cases.
As of Friday's executive order report, at least 126 of Norman's then-235 cases and 18 of the city's 20 deaths appeared to have been in local nursing homes. As of Friday, 155 of the state's then-307 deaths — or about 50% of state deaths — involved nursing homes or longterm care facilities.
In Norman, Grace Living Center has reported 83 total cases among staff and residents and 10 deaths among residents. Brookhaven Extensive Care has reported 35 cases and six resident deaths.
At Arbor House Assisted Living Center, two resident cases and one death have been reported. The Norman Oklahoma Veterans Center has reported one COVID-19-related death and four total cases between staff and residents.
Other longterm care facilities in Norman have reported less than five cases and no deaths.
Cleveland County reported three new cases Tuesday, bringing the county cumulative case total to 493. The county's death toll still stands at 37, while 429 of the county's cases are recovered.
According to the Friday executive order report, 73.6% of the Oklahomans who have died in connection with COVID-19 had at least one comorbidity, or a preexisting condition like chronic heart, lung or liver disease.
The OSDH is operating testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on the OSDH’s website. The Cleveland County Health Department is offering curbside tests by appointment at its Moore and Norman locations. OU Health Services also is offering curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff.
Emma Keith
366-3537
Follow me @emma_ckeith
This story has been updated to clarify that the state reported five additional deaths Tuesday, and that the Tuesday OSDH email reporting seven additional deaths was referring to both Monday and Tuesday's death counts.
