The State Department of Health reported one new COVID-19-related death and 29 new confirmed cases statewide between Saturday and Sunday.
According to the OSDH's Sunday report, there have now been 140 COVID--19-related deaths in Oklahoma, where there are 2,599 confirmed COVID-19 cases.
The state's Sunday update shows one new confirmed case and no new deaths in Norman, where 181 people have tested positive and there have been 15 COVID-19-related deaths. Sunday's report showed no new deaths or cases in Cleveland County.
The one death reported Sunday was a Delaware County woman 65 or older.
The OSDH's COVID Data Dashboard still shows that Norman, Oklahoma's third largest city, has the third most cases in the state and the second most deaths (behind Oklahoma City).
According to Friday's executive order report from the OSDH — the most recent executive order report released by the state — 45 of the state's COVID-19-related deaths have been at nursing homes and longterm care facilities. 13 of those deaths have occurred at Cleveland County facilities; 12 have been at Norman facilities.
As of Friday's report, Grace Skilled Nursing and Therapy Norman has officially reported 10 COVID-19-related deaths among residents, and 74 positive cases among residents and staff. At Brookhaven Extensive Care, two residents have died, and at least 29 residents and staffers have tested positive.
Friday's report also showed that as of Friday, Oklahoma labs — including the state's public health lab, university labs and private labs — had processed 35,561 COVID-19 tests, 32,966 of which were negative.
Friday's report also includes race, ethnicity and gender breakdowns of COVID-19 patients and deaths. The report shows that 66.2% of Oklahomans who have died in connection with the virus also had at least one pre-existing condition like heart or liver disease.
Gov. Kevin Stitt announced Wednesday that while he has extended the state's "safer at home" order — asking that all vulnerable or elderly Oklahomans shelter at home through May 6 — the state will also allow elective surgeries to resume beginning next Friday. Stitt said Wednesday that the peak demand on Oklahoma hospitals is now forecasted for April 30.
“Our curve is flattening, and we are making great progress, but now is not the time to take our foot off the gas,” the governor said in a statement Wednesday. “What we do over the next two weeks will significantly impact what we can do after April 30, and we need to continue to practice physical distancing, washing our hands frequently and limiting trips to the grocery store and pharmacy.”
The OSDH is operating drive-thru testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on OSDH's website. The Cleveland County Health Department is now offering curbside tests by appointment at its Moore and Norman locations.
The state is asking that healthcare providers test any Oklahoman who is showing COVID-19 symptoms or has been directly exposed to someone diagnosed with COVID-19, and not just prioritize tests for the vulnerable. To receive a test from a public provider like the Cleveland County Health Department, Oklahomans' symptoms must include a cough, shortness of breath and a fever of at least 100.4F.
Classen Urgent Care, located at 2808 Classen Blvd., received a new shipment of point of care tests this week, allowing them to test 1,000 people and have results within minutes. Hussein Torbati, physician at Classen, said will test anyone, regardless if the patient is symptomatic, as long as they have tests available.
The OSDH has a "COVID-19 Symptom Monitoring System" through its website that allows residents to input any flu-like symptoms they are experiencing. Residents' symptoms are then sent to OSDH and other local health officials to evaluate the symptoms and determine if monitoring or other assistance is required.
INTEGRIS Health has an online tool to help Oklahoma residents determine if their symptoms are consistent with COVID-19. The results give residents a clinical recommendation for how they should move forward to either treat their symptoms or get additional COVID-19 support or testing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.