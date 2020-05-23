NORMAN — The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported four additional COVID-19-related deaths Saturday as Norman reported six new COVID-19 cases.
The known state COVID-19 case total grew by 111 Saturday, rising from 5,849 to 5,960. According to the OSDH, 4,645 of those cases are recovered.
With the four additional deaths reported Saturday — none of them in Cleveland County — Oklahoma's death toll stands at 311. The deaths reported Saturday all occurred between May 13 and 21.
The state's most recent executive order report shows that as of Friday, Oklahoma had processed 160,903 COVID-19 tests, 153,804 of them negative.
Norman reported six new cases Saturday, the most new city cases reported since April 23. The city's case total is up from 229 to 235, though 202 of those cases are recovered.
20 Norman residents have died in relation to COVID-19. Norman is using a rolling 3-day new case average to guide its reopening plan, which is slated to enter its second phase May 29. The 3-day average combines and averages the number of new cases for three consecutive days, emphasizing trends over time rather than day-to-day movement in cases.
As of Friday's executive order report, at least 126 of Norman's total cases and 18 of the city's 20 deaths appear to have been in local nursing homes. As of Friday, 155 of the state's then-307 deaths — or about 50% of state deaths — involved nursing homes or longterm care facilities.
In Norman, Grace Living Center has reported 83 total cases among staff and residents and 10 deaths among residents. Brookhaven Extensive Care has reported 35 cases, and reported one new death in Wednesday's executive order report, bringing the facility's death total to 6.
At Arbor House Assisted Living Center, two resident cases and one death have been reported. The Norman Oklahoma Veterans Center reported its first COVID-19-related death in Friday's executive order report, and has reported four total cases between staff and residents.
Other longterm care facilities in Norman have reported less than five cases and no deaths.
Cleveland County also reported six new cases Saturday that appear to have been concentrated in Norman. The county now has 487 total COVID-19 cases, 425 of them recovered. 37 Cleveland County residents have died in relation to COVID-19.
According to the Friday executive order report, 73.6% of the Oklahomans who have died in connection with COVID-19 had at least one comorbidity, or a preexisting condition like chronic heart, lung or liver disease.
The OSDH is operating testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on the OSDH’s website. The Cleveland County Health Department is offering curbside tests by appointment at its Moore and Norman locations. OU Health Services also is offering curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff.
