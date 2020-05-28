NORMAN — The Oklahoma State Department of Health's Thursday update showed four additional COVID-19-related deaths statewide and 41 new COVID-19 cases, none of them in Norman.
The known state COVID-19 case total now stands at 6,270, up from 6,229 Wednesday. The OSDH's COVID Data Dashboard shows that 5,236 of the state's cases are recovered.
The four additional deaths reported Wednesday all occurred between May 22 and 26. The four deaths — all Oklahomans 65 or older – occurred in Oklahoma, Choctaw, Jackson and McClain counties.
Oklahoma's COVID-19 death toll now stands at 326.
The state's newest executive order report shows that as of Wednesday, Oklahoma had processed 183,632 COVID-19 tests, 176,136 of them negative.
Norman reported no new cases Thursday, leaving the cumulative city COVID-19 case total at 241. Since last Thursday, the city has reported 16 new cases, none of them in nursing homes or longterm care facilities.
Of the city's 241 cases, 205 are classified as recovered, and 20 Norman residents have died in relation to the virus. Norman is now sixth in the state in cities' cumulative case totals.
Norman is using a rolling 3-day new case average to guide its reopening plan, which is set to enter its second phase this Friday. The 3-day average combines and averages the number of new cases for three consecutive days, emphasizing trends over time rather than day-to-day movement in cases.
Wednesday's executive order report showed no movement in Norman nursing home numbers, meaning at least 126 of Norman's then-241 cases and 18 of the city's 20 deaths appear to have been in local nursing homes. As of Wednesday, 167 of the state's then-322 deaths — or nearly 52% of state deaths — involved nursing homes or longterm care facilities.
In Norman, Grace Living Center has reported 83 total cases among staff and residents and 10 deaths among residents. Brookhaven Extensive Care has reported 35 cases and six resident deaths.
At Arbor House Assisted Living Center, two resident cases and one death have been reported. The Norman Oklahoma Veterans Center has reported one COVID-19-related death and four total cases between staff and residents.
Other longterm care facilities in Norman have reported less than five cases and no deaths.
Cleveland County reported two new cases Thursday, bringing the county cumulative case total to 496. The county's death toll still stands at 37, while 431 of the county's cases are recovered.
According to the Wednesday executive order report, 74.8% of the Oklahomans who have died in connection with COVID-19 had at least one comorbidity, or a preexisting condition like chronic heart, lung or liver disease.
The OSDH is operating testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on the OSDH’s website. The Cleveland County Health Department is offering curbside tests by appointment at its Moore and Norman locations. OU Health Services also is offering curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff.
