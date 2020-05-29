NORMAN — The Oklahoma State Department of Health's Friday update showed three additional COVID-19-related deaths and 68 new COVID-19 cases, one of them in Norman.
The known state COVID-19 case total now stands at 6,338, up from 6,270 Thursday. The OSDH's COVID Data Dashboard shows that 5,340 of the state's cases are recovered.
Of the three additional deaths reported Friday — none of which occurred in Cleveland County — two happened in the last 24 hours and one occurred May 23. The three deaths — all Oklahomans 65 or older – occurred in Oklahoma and Tulsa counties.
Oklahoma's COVID-19 death toll now stands at 329.
The state's newest executive order report shows that as of Thursday, Oklahoma had processed 188,665 COVID-19 tests, 181,060 of them negative.
Norman reported one new case Friday, bringing the cumulative city COVID-19 case total to 242.
Since last Thursday, the city has reported 17 new cases, none of them in nursing homes or longterm care facilities. A Cleveland County Health Department spokesperson said Thursday that the CCDH believes those recent cases are the result of regular community spread and not any particular event.
"We are watching for any crossovers from large gatherings or events, but results we are currently seeing are pretty general within the community," CCDH spokesperson Sara King said Thursday.
Of the city's 242 cases, 207 are now classified as recovered, while 20 Norman residents have died in relation to the virus. Norman is sixth in the state in cities' cumulative case totals.
Norman is using a rolling 3-day new case average to guide its reopening plan, which is set to enter its second phase this Friday. The 3-day average combines and averages the number of new cases for three consecutive days, emphasizing trends over time rather than day-to-day movement in cases.
Thursday's executive order report showed no movement in Norman nursing home numbers, meaning at least 126 of Norman's then-241 cases and 18 of the city's 20 deaths appear to have been in local nursing homes. As of Thursday, 169 of the state's then-326 deaths — or nearly 52% of state deaths — involved nursing homes or longterm care facilities.
In Norman, Grace Living Center has reported 83 total cases among staff and residents and 10 deaths among residents. Brookhaven Extensive Care has reported 35 cases and six resident deaths.
At Arbor House Assisted Living Center, two resident cases and one death have been reported. The Norman Oklahoma Veterans Center has reported one COVID-19-related death and four total cases between staff and residents.
Other longterm care facilities in Norman have reported less than five cases and no deaths.
Cleveland County reported two new cases Friday, bringing the county cumulative case total to 498. The county's death toll still stands at 37, while 439 of the county's cases are recovered.
According to the Thursday executive order report, 74.9% of the Oklahomans who have died in connection with COVID-19 had at least one comorbidity, or a preexisting condition like chronic heart, lung or liver disease.
The OSDH is operating testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on the OSDH’s website. The Cleveland County Health Department is offering curbside tests by appointment at its Moore and Norman locations. OU Health Services also is offering curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff.
Emma Keith
366-3537
Follow me @emma_ckeith
