NORMAN — While the Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 88 new COVID-19 cases statewide Sunday, an apparent outage of the state's COVID Data Dashboard means the OSDH has not publicly shared county and city totals in two days.
The known state COVID-19 case total now stands at 6,506, up from 6,418 Saturday.
The state's COVID Data Dashboard appeared to be down as of noon Sunday, meaning state case recovery numbers, along with county and city-specific data, were unavailable. Because the dashboard was also down throughout the day Saturday, local case numbers were last updated Friday morning.
This story will be updated if/when the dashboard's information becomes available again.
The state's website only showed new Oklahoma cases statewide as of Sunday, with no update on COVID-19-related deaths. As of Saturday's numbers, Oklahoma's COVID-19 death toll stood at 334.
The state's newest executive order report shows that as of Friday, Oklahoma had processed 194,496 COVID-19 tests, 181,060 of them negative.
The weekly report from the state's interim epidemiologist showed that during the week of May 22-28, new reported COVID-19 cases were down 17.8% from the week before. However, reported deaths during the week of May 22-28 were up 10% over the week before (the state reported 22 deaths from May 22-28).
With no new numbers provided Sunday, Norman's latest case numbers from Friday showed 242 total local COVID-19 cases, 207 of them recovered. 20 Norman residents had died in connection with COVID-19.
Since last Thursday, the city has reported 17 new cases, none of them in nursing homes or longterm care facilities. A Cleveland County Health Department spokesperson said May 28 that the CCDH believes those recent cases are the result of regular community spread and not any particular event.
"We are watching for any crossovers from large gatherings or events, but results we are currently seeing are pretty general within the community," CCDH spokesperson Sara King said Thursday.
Norman is using a rolling 3-day new case average to guide its reopening plan, which entered its second phase this Friday. The 3-day average combines and averages the number of new cases for three consecutive days, emphasizing trends over time rather than day-to-day movement in cases.
Friday's executive order report showed no movement in Norman nursing home numbers, meaning at least 126 of Norman's then-242 cases and 18 of the city's 20 deaths appear to have been in local nursing homes. As of Friday, 171 of the state's then-329 deaths — or nearly 52% of state deaths — involved nursing homes or longterm care facilities.
In Norman, Grace Living Center has reported 83 total cases among staff and residents and 10 deaths among residents. Brookhaven Extensive Care has reported 35 cases and six resident deaths.
At Arbor House Assisted Living Center, two resident cases and one death have been reported. The Norman Oklahoma Veterans Center has reported one COVID-19-related death and four total cases between staff and residents.
Other longterm care facilities in Norman have reported less than five cases and no deaths.
Cleveland County's most recent case numbers from Friday show 498 total cases, 439 of them recovered. As of Friday, the county's death toll stood at 37.
According to the Friday executive order report, 75.1% of the Oklahomans who have died in connection with COVID-19 had at least one comorbidity, or a preexisting condition like chronic heart, lung or liver disease.
The OSDH is operating testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on the OSDH’s website. The Cleveland County Health Department is offering curbside tests by appointment at its Moore and Norman locations. OU Health Services also is offering curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff.
