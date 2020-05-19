NORMAN — The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported six new COVID-19-related deaths Tuesday as state case totals rose by 91.
The known state COVID-19 case total now stands at 5,489, up from 5,398 Monday. Oklahoma's COVID-19-related death toll is at 294, while the OSDH's COVID Data Dashboard shows that 4,135 of the state's cases are recovered.
Of the six additional deaths reported Tuesday, which took place in Oklahoma, McIntosh and Washington counties, all occurred between May 4 and 17.
As of the state's most recent executive order report Monday, Oklahoma had processed 140,262 COVID-19 tests, 133,658 of them negative.
Norman reported two new cases Tuesday, bringing the city's case total to 225. 189 of those cases are recovered, while 19 residents have died in relation to COVID-19.
Norman is using a rolling 3-day new case average to guide its reopening plan, which entered the second part of its first phase Friday. The 3-day average combines and averages the number of new cases for three consecutive days, emphasizing trends over time rather than day-to-day movement in cases.
As of Monday's executive order report, at least 126 of Norman's total cases and 16 of the city's 19 deaths appear to have been in local nursing homes. As of Monday, 139 of the state's then-288 deaths involved nursing homes or longterm care facilities.
In Norman, Grace Living Center has reported 83 total cases among staff and residents and 10 deaths among residents. Brookhaven Extensive Care has reported 35 cases and 5 deaths. At Arbor House Assisted Living Center, two resident cases and one death have been reported.
Other longterm care facilities in Norman have reported less than five cases and no deaths. A state spokesperson confirmed Friday that state testing has been completed at both Brookhaven and Grace, though both facilities have declined cleaning from the Oklahoma National Guard.
Monday's numbers showed two new cases and no new deaths in Cleveland County, where the county case total stands at 470 and the death total at 36. 400 of those cases are recovered.
According to the Monday executive order report, 72.9% of the Oklahomans who have died in connection with COVID-19 had at least one comorbidity, or a preexisting condition like chronic heart, lung or liver disease.
The OSDH is operating testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on the OSDH’s website. The Cleveland County Health Department is offering curbside tests by appointment at its Moore and Norman locations. OU Health Services also is offering curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff.
