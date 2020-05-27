NORMAN — The Oklahoma State Department of Health's Wednesday update showed four additional COVID-19-related deaths statewide and 92 new COVID-19 cases, one of them in Norman.
The known state COVID-19 case total now stands at 6,229, up from 6,137 Tuesday. The OSDH's COVID Data Dashboard shows that 5,135 of the state's cases are recovered.
The four additional deaths reported Wednesday appear to have been relatively spread out; none occurred in the last 24 hours, and all happened between March 25 and May 25. Two deaths were Tulsa County residents 65 or older, while two were Washington County residents 65 or older.
Oklahoma's COVID-19 death toll now stands at 322.
The state's newest executive order report shows that as of Tuesday, Oklahoma had processed 179,842 COVID-19 tests, 172,409 of them negative.
Norman reported one new case Wednesday, bringing the cumulative city COVID-19 case total to 241. The city has reported 16 new cases — none of them in nursing homes or longterm care facilities — in the last week.
Of the city's 241 cases, 205 are classified as recovered, and 20 Norman residents have died in relation to the virus.
Norman is using a rolling 3-day new case average to guide its reopening plan, which is set to enter its second phase this Friday. The 3-day average combines and averages the number of new cases for three consecutive days, emphasizing trends over time rather than day-to-day movement in cases.
Tuesday's executive order report showed no movement in Norman nursing home numbers, meaning at least 126 of Norman's then-240 cases and 18 of the city's 20 deaths appear to have been in local nursing homes. As of Tuesday, 160 of the state's then-318 deaths — or about 50% of state deaths — involved nursing homes or longterm care facilities.
In Norman, Grace Living Center has reported 83 total cases among staff and residents and 10 deaths among residents. Brookhaven Extensive Care has reported 35 cases and six resident deaths.
At Arbor House Assisted Living Center, two resident cases and one death have been reported. The Norman Oklahoma Veterans Center has reported one COVID-19-related death and four total cases between staff and residents.
Other longterm care facilities in Norman have reported less than five cases and no deaths.
Cleveland County reported one new case Wednesday, bringing the county cumulative case total to 494. The county's death toll still stands at 37, while 431 of the county's cases are recovered.
According to the Tuesday executive order report, 74.5% of the Oklahomans who have died in connection with COVID-19 had at least one comorbidity, or a preexisting condition like chronic heart, lung or liver disease.
The OSDH is operating testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on the OSDH’s website. The Cleveland County Health Department is offering curbside tests by appointment at its Moore and Norman locations. OU Health Services also is offering curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff.
