OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma State Department of Health is moving to Phase 3 in the JYNNEOS vaccine rollout beginning Monday.
Those newly eligible include:
- Persons with an HIV diagnosis
- Any man who has sex with men and has had a syphilis diagnosis within the last 12 months
- Persons in a high-risk occupation, such as, sex professionals or persons who exchange sex for drugs, money, housing, or safety
- Partners of individuals meeting criteria for PEP++
- Women who are currently having sexual contact with a person who identifies as gay, a bisexual man, or a man who has sex with men
- Healthcare workers providing direct patient care to persons who may be infected with monkeypox
- Urgent care providers who provide direct patient care
- Emergency room providers who provide direct patient care
- Laboratory workers working with monkeypox specimens
- Health care workers diagnosing and/or treating patients with STIs
Since the FDA approved an alternative dosing approach to increase the amount of available doses in each vial, one to now four to five doses, the state’s supply has greatly increased.
If an individual believes they meet the vaccine criteria they can contact their local county health department, call 211 option 8 or talk with their trusted healthcare provider.
For more information or to view the full list of criteria, click on Monkeypox at oklahoma.gov.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health protects and improves public health through its system of local health services and strategies focused on preventing disease.
OSDH provides technical support and guidance to 68 county health departments in Oklahoma, as well as guidance and consultation to the two independent city-county health departments in Oklahoma City and Tulsa.
For more information, visit oklahoma.gov/health.
