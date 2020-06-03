In a reversal of its Monday announcement, the Oklahoma State Department of Health will now resume releasing COVID-19 data for specific cities and ZIP codes.
Department officials said Monday that the state stopped sharing detailed data because Gov. Kevin Stitt's Catastrophic Health Emergency declaration expired at midnight Sunday. The declaration temporarily suspended some state laws and allowed the OSDH to release state and local information about COVID-19 infections and deaths.
But state Attorney General Mike Hunter announced late Wednesday afternoon that after he consulted with OSDH leaders, the department will start releasing local COVID-19 case and death numbers again.
OSDH leaders have expressed concerns that releasing COVID-19 data without the Catastrophic Health Emergency would violate medical privacy laws, and said early this week that they were attempting to find a legal solution.
Hunter said Wednesday that it is legal for the department to release case and death information that does not specifically identify any individuals. The department’s regular updates have provided general case numbers, and have only identified the deceased by their age and county of residence.
“Releasing the total numbers of each locality, county and state-wide demographic data threads the needle of providing up-to-date information to the public while protecting the privacy of Oklahomans,” Hunter said in a statement. “This data is important for citizens to have at their disposal to make informed decisions.
Individuals and municipalities alike have been using the local data to guide personal and citywide reopening plans.
Before the attorney general’s Wednesday evening announcement, Norman spokesperson Annahlyse Meyer said that the city had not been receiving data updates early this week, and that the city would have to find other ways to approach its reopening criteria without local data.
Norman is set to enter the third phase of its Healthier at Home reopening initiative next Friday, June 12.
