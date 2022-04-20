Oklahoma Senator Mary Boren, D-Norman, has drafted a resolution to demand a performance audit of the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority.
The OTA announced in February that it will expand the state's turnpike system across the state including two new toll roads in Norman — one to connect Moore, Norman and Oklahoma City along Indian Hills Road and a second to extend the Kickapoo Turnpike south from Interstate 40 through east Norman, west of Lake Thunderbird to Purcell.
Despite existing audits, Boren said the information sought from the audit would include OTA’s bond payoff schedule which would trigger the possibility that toll roads would become free and removed to the control of the Oklahoma Department of Transportation according to state law.
“How long will [payoff] take? Is there a mechanism for doing that? Or are we just kicking the can [down the road]? Are we always upside down on our turnpikes and we re-up with a new bond?” Boren asked.
Boren wants to see toll roads paid off and turned over to the state.
“This audit would look at how long [until payoff] or the revenue generating to pay off the turnpikes that have already been built so they can be turned over to the state,” she said. “That's what I'm asking them to do.”
Bipartisan support may be possible because the “Republican Party Platform calls for a moratorium on building new turnpikes until the ones they've built are paid off,” she said. The ban appears on page 20 of its 2020 GOP principles report.
Boren said there is “a lot” of favorable intent to support measures that increase accountability of the OTA.
State Senator Rob Standridge, R-Norman, chair of the Senate Transportation Committee, did not return a request for comment but was quoted in earlier news reports that he was in favor of Boren's resolution. Standridge last month introduced SB 1610 to codify the requirement of environmental studies in state statute. It passed successfully through the House transportation committee.
State Representative Merleyn Bell, D-Norman, said it's time to put “guardrails” on the OTA.
“I’m in favor of anything that puts more guardrails on our agencies and departments. We have a responsibility to ensure transparency and accountability for our constituents, and I believe that’s exactly what Sen. Boren is trying to do,” Bell said.
Boren noted the resolution would not have to be approved by the governor.
The resolution requires the state auditor “to conduct a performance audit” no later than Dec. 1, 2022. In addition to revenue and payoff dates for existing toll roads, the audit would require a risk assessment report and “develop performance audit objectives during each audit cycle,” the resolution reads.
The audit report would be given to the governor, president pro-tem of the state senate, speaker of the house of representatives, Legislative Office of Fiscal Transparency and transportation committee members for both house and senate. It would also be given to the OTA and the secretary of transportation.
A review of records available on the state auditor's website shows a fiscal year 2021 state agency audit includes mention of the OTA, but The Transcript did not find the mention of pay off dates for existing debt.
The state audit, dated June 30, 2021 reads that the OTA had “eight series of revenue bonds outstanding with an original issue amount of $1,875,000,000” for “capital improvements and new projects relating to the state's turnpike system” which are “primarily financed by tolls.”
The state auditor's office did not immediately return request for comment.
OTA spokesperson James Poling said the Turnpike Authority performs annual audits of financial statements with the most recent report to be available by the end of April. OTA’s auditor, BKD, LLC, sends an annual report to the state auditor, he said.
OTA also sends a “Generally Accepted Accounting Principles reporting package for the SAI every year to ensure that the required financial information is completed and provided for inclusion in the State’s ACFR [annual audit report].”
Poling said the agency would cooperate with all state laws regarding audits. He added that the Transportation Cabinet recently “developed a more robust cabinet-wide internal audit division. These internal audits are used as a management tool to monitor performance in a variety of areas and ensure we are utilizing best practices, complying with our policies and procedures, and to help determine if those practices, policies and procedures are yielding the desired results.”