The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority, which is facing multiple legal challenges and a state audit over a controversial plan to build two new toll roads in Norman, announced Tuesday that it will stop all work on ACCESS Oklahoma projects as of Friday.
“This stoppage includes the work on the Turner Turnpike as well as the widening and interchange additions for safety and community access on other highly used turnpikes across the state — projects that are high priorities to the board, OTA and the state as a whole,” the agency said in a news release.
Hundreds of Norman residents have sued OTA over plans to build toll roads along Indian Hills Road and the Lake Thunderbird Watershed as part of the agency’s $5 billion, 15-year ACCESS expansion plan.
In December, a judge ruled in Cleveland County District Court in favor of more than 200 Norman residents who accused the turnpike authority of violating the Open Meeting Act in agendas posted in December 2021, January 2022 and February 2022.
Seminole County District Judge Timothy L. Olsen ruled OTA “willfully violated” the act by failing to sufficiently state plans to build two toll roads in Norman.
Last month, Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond, citing “swirling allegations” involving OTA, asked state Auditor and Inspector Cindy Byrd to conduct an investigative audit of the agency.
“I am aware of the Turnpike Authority’s announcement to stop all work on toll road construction and improvements,” Drummond said in a news release Tuesday.
“This is a concerning development that causes me to question the leadership and cash flow management of this critical agency. While it is unclear what the future holds for OTA, I am certain that the investigative audit I have ordered is needed now more than ever.”
In a letter to Byrd last month, Drummond pointed to recent conversations with lawmakers, community leaders, private citizens and state employees “who have expressed a wide array of concerns with the financial conduct of the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority.”
“These concerns include but are not limited to improper transfers between OTA and the Department of Transportation; improper contracting and purchasing practices; and inadequate internal financial controls,” he wrote in a news release.
Drummond said he found the Open Meeting Act violation “particularly troubling.”
“Such a blatant disregard for openness and transparency suggests to me a willingness to engage in any manner of unlawful conduct,” he wrote in a news release to announce the audit..
OTA announced in January it planned to appeal the district court ruling.
“Several factors impacted this decision,” the agency said in Tuesday’s statement. “In recent months, legal matters pending before the Supreme Court, including the “validation” case, and an impending state investigative audit, have prevented access to the bond market.”
Transportation Secretary Tim Gatz, the agency’s executive director, promised to resurrect the plan.
“Once these roadblocks are resolved and a path to the bond market is cleared, I am confident we will resume ACCESS Oklahoma and begin moving forward on behalf of the people of Oklahoma,” Gatz said.
Attorneys Stan Ward and Richard Labarthe sued OTA on behalf of approximately 260 residents over the open meeting act violations.
The lawsuit is on appeal.
“I hope they come to realize they did it improperly and if they want to do a project, they need to follow the rules and follow the law,” Ward said of the ACCESS plan.
Ward once called the fight against the turnpike plan as “David vs Goliath” when he proposed the question to his lawsuit clients last year — “can you fight city hall and win?”
Labarthe said you can.
“Apparently Goliath can be slain by David and a small smooth stone,” he said. “I think probably Wall Street told them to clean up the mess.”
Tassie Hirschfeld, a plaintiff in the open meeting act lawsuit, noted OTA continued work on ACCESS projects even after the judge found the agency’s contracts were invalidated by open meeting violations.
The agency met in January to re-approve the contracts, but Ward and Hirschfeld said it did not resolve the court’s ruling.
“I think the turnpike authority is finally recognizing that ruling in the open meeting case is meaningful and that their attempts to circumvent the ruling by continuing work on these invalidated contracts was inappropriate and unwise,” Hirschfeld said.
Amy Cerato, a plaintiff for the opposition group Pike Off OTA, which is also suing the turnpike authority, said she was glad to see the agency will wait until the Oklahoma Supreme Court weighs in on its lawsuit.
Justices will decide if OTA has legislative authority to build Norman area toll roads and if the agency violated the state’s one bond rule for turnpike projects.
“We hope that at that point they’ll recognize reality that they cannot build illegal roadways in the state of Oklahoma and that the citizens are very correct in their pushback for transparency and accountability in how responsible transportation should be built in our state,” Cerato said.
OTA, according to the release, “will continue normal operations and maintenance to existing toll roads as well as moving forward with the conversion to cashless tolling.”
“Despite the tremendous transportation needs across the state, I feel it is prudent to take this difficult step,” Gatz said. “This is an unfortunate decision that OTA does not take lightly due to the critical nature of the ACCESS Oklahoma plan and the effect it will have on all our consultants and their employees as well as many Oklahoma communities and businesses that rely on these necessary transportation improvements.”
