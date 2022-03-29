A long-awaited meeting between turnpike officials and the City Council will be hosted today for a presentation of proposed toll roads in Norman in the next 15 years.
The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority intends to construct two toll roads in Norman as part of a statewide $5 billion expansion of the turnpike system, Transportation Secretary Tim Gatz announced last month.
One toll road will run along Indian Hills Road to connect Moore, Norman and Oklahoma City. The second will be placed in east Norman, west of Lake Thunderbird which will connect the Kickapoo Turnpike from Interstate 40 toward Purcell.
The council has decried the lack of notice it believes the OTA should have provided cities in the path of new toll roads during previous meetings.
OTA presentation documents such as staff reports were not available Monday on the city’s website.
The council’s 5:30 study session is open to the public but is not open to public comment. Seating in the conference room is limited, but the meeting will be streamed to the city’s YouTube channel.
Mayor Breea Clark has speculated OTA kept its plans quiet.
Clark has pointed to the absence of any mention of toll roads in Norman in the 2030 and 2040 transportation plans published by the Association of Central Oklahoma Governments.
ACOG publishes a 25-year transportation plan, which is revised or affirmed every five years, according to the association’s publications.
A map of the proposed Indian Hills portion follows a similar path to a map composed in 1995 and appeared in an ACOG transportation plan in 2020.
The southeast proposed toll road announced last month does not appear on the map.
OTA spokeswoman Jessica Brown said in an email that the map was prepared for a 25-year “look into the future as required by the Federal Highway Transportation Administration.”
“The next ACOG plan will be developed around 2025 and will be for a target year of 2050,” Brown said.
When asked why the southeast connection was not included in the 1995 map and 2020 plan, Brown said it was later added because traffic congestion had increased in the region.
“It is added to tie into the East-West Connector to provide I-35 relief from the congestion and accidents that are increasing each year to the point where I-35 becomes essentially a parking lot of slow moving traffic during morning and evening rush hours,” she said.
The council has expressed disdain for the projects because of potential environmental impacts and that it would remove residents in the path.
It adopted a resolution March 22 to resist toll road development citing the lack of information it provided to the city.
Other business
The council will also discuss the contested location for an emergency homeless shelter.
While the city has proposed and most of the council has approved moving the shelter in the Griffin Memorial complex, two council members opposed it because of concerns with sex offenders in close proximity to a school and services for children.
While Ward 3 Kelly Lynn opposes the city operating a shelter at all — and especially one close to the school and children’s services — Ward 5 Rarchar Tortorello plans to ask Norman police to help create a database of violent and sex offenders that would be prohibited from the facility.