The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority filed two motions to dismiss in two ongoing lawsuits challenging its authority to construct two proposed toll roads in Norman.
OTA unveiled a map of several projects Feb. 22, which included a toll road in east Norman in the Lake Thunderbird watershed and another along Indian Hills Road. The 15-year, $5 billion ACCESS plan will also connect State Highway 152 south to Interstate 44 and from Newcastle east to Interstate 35, among other projects.
Opposition organization Pike Off OTA filed a lawsuit which accused the OTA of acting outside statutory authority to build a turnpike in east Norman because it is not mentioned in a 1987 bill authorizing other projects. It also alleged OTA has failed to follow proper bond procedure because the agency should have issued bonds for two projects authorized in 1987 in the 1989 bond package.
The second lawsuit, filed by more than 100 residents, accused the OTA’s board of trustees of violating the Open Meeting Act after its meeting agendas failed to sufficiently inform the public, in particular the residents who would be impacted by the proposed route. Attorney Stan Ward argued in the lawsuit petition that this violation occurred during the Jan. 25 and Feb. 22 meetings.
OTA claims ‘wrong venue’
In both motions to dismiss, the OTA argues the cases would be heard in the wrong venue, among other claims.
OTA alleged that because the board conducts its business in Oklahoma County, the lawsuit should not have been filed in Cleveland County District Court.
In the OTA’s motion to dismiss, it also argued the board members should not be held liable because it claimed they cannot be sued in “their individual capacity.”
“Rather, the board members, and/or its Executive Director may only be sued in their official capacities,” the motion to dismiss reads.
Board member Todd A. Cone was absent during the Jan. 25, 2022 meeting, but the motion does not state Cone was absent during the Feb. 22 meeting.
Ward said Friday that in his view, if individuals can be held accountable for criminal violations of the Open Meeting Act, then they should be held liable in civil cases.
“The statute says that individuals and under the entity can go to jail or be punished criminally for it and if you can be punished for it there, you sure can be punished civilly,” he said.
He also called the motion a stall tactic.
“You don’t have to answer the lawsuit [claims] if the motion is outstanding,” Ward said. “Most of the time lawyers will file these, what I call frivolous motions to dismiss, and I don’t think this one has merits, either.”
OTA Spokesperson Brenda Perry said the authority stands “behind the merits stated in the motion to dismiss.”
OTA claims Supreme Court will decide
The OTA argued that state law requires that claims in the Pike Off OTA lawsuit are the jurisdiction of the state’s highest court.
In its motion to dismiss, the OTA argued the lower court is not the proper venue to hear the lawsuit, “because the Oklahoma Legislature has established a statutory scheme which confers upon the Oklahoma Supreme Court ‘exclusive original jurisdiction’ to decide and render a ‘conclusive’ judgment that is ‘incontestable’ in any Oklahoma court on the question of the OTA’s authority under applicable law to issue bonds and construct the turnpike projects.”
Because the issues of whether or not the OTA can issue bonds after 1989 — and if the 1987 bill authorizes the turnpikes in question must be decided by the state supreme court — hearing the case in lower court would be a waste of time, the motion to dismiss indicates.
“Conferring exclusive original jurisdiction on the Supreme Court ensures the most timely and efficient judicial oversight and approval of the OTA actions,” it reads.
Pike Off OTA attorney Robert Norman said he is confident in the merits of his lawsuit.
“We are very confident that Oklahoma law is in our favor on the issues the OTA has raised in its motion,” Norman said in an email to the newspaper.
During its special June 9 meeting, the Oklahoma Transportation Commission voted unanimously to fast track an application for the state supreme court to hear to decide whether to approve $1 billion in bonds for the ACCESS plan.
Norman said at the time that the OTA’s application to the higher court was a way to circumvent citizen’s right to be heard in court. Transportation Secretary Tim Gatz said it was a routine procedure and meant to bring clarity to some claims in the lawsuit in order to move “toward a resolution” more quickly.
Perry said the application has not yet reached the state Supreme Court.