State lawmakers have requested two interim studies focused on the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority, but only one has been scheduled to begin this fall.
OTA plans to build two new toll roads through Norman — one in east Norman in the Lake Thunderbird Watershed and another along Indian Hills Road. The ACCESS Oklahoma plan is a $5 billion expansion of the state’s turnpike system and will complete a tolled outer loop around the Oklahoma City metro area.
A study will be conducted in the House, while the fate of a second one by the Senate has been requested but not formally granted or scheduled.
Speaker of the House Charles McCall granted the House interim study, which will be held September 28-29 and be held in room 206 in the state Capitol, said Rep. Danny Sterling, R-Tecumseh.
The study is open to the public, “space permitting,” Sterling said.
“Often they have an overflow room. It will also be live streamed,” he said.
Norman City Councilor for Ward 5, Rarchar Tortorello said he and attorney Stan Ward who is representing Tortorello in a lawsuit against OTA will be there.
“Both Stan Ward and myself will be in attendance to represent the citizens’ demand for transparency, accountability and most importantly to continue speaking for those adversely affected,” he said. “Our legislative representatives will hear our case that taking private property and the ultimate use of eminent domain for any state project without the vote of the people is bad policy. My goal is to terminate this project completely.”
Mayor Larry Heikkila said in a prepared statement that he plans to attend the study.
“That event is on my tentative list because it is so far out on the calendar. If I can, I will attend to learn how to best care for Norman residents,” he said. “I am grieved for those citizens who are negatively affected by the turnpikes.”
The study will probe several components of the agency, including “Examining the current process of the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority, including, acquisition of property in the proposed paths of the turnpikes, the criteria used in determining the projected future routes, financial procedures, selection process of the OTA Board Members,” the House website reads.
Following the OTA’s proposed route as announced Feb. 22, Norman area residents and the Norman City Council voiced opposition to the planned toll roads through the city.
State Senator Rob Standridge, R-Norman, filed a bill to force OTA to perform numerous studies before bonds can be issued for projects. Those studies included impacts to the environment and private property, and whether the OTA chose the most effective path against other routes considered.
Despite support from both the Senate and the House the bill died in a committee before it could be adopted. State Rep. Ronnie Johns, R-Ada, chair of the committee, said it was not heard because of plans for the interim study.
Micheal Bergstrom, vice chairman of the Senate Transportation Committee, also requested a study on OTA.
While no document is attached online with the listed study, the title reads, “Oklahoma Turnpike Authority: what it is and what it is not.”
The study, along with numerous others, did not appear to be scheduled.
As chairman of the Senate Transportation Committee, Standridge is responsible for scheduling it. He was not available for comment. A request for comment from Bergstrom was not returned.
Spokesman for Pike Off OTA, Michael Nash, did not respond to a request for comment.
Tortorello represents the ward that is most impacted by the proposed route and filed a lawsuit against OTA along with more than 150 others in May. The lawsuit accuses the OTA of violating the state’s Open Meeting Act. Nash also filed a lawsuit in May which alleges the OTA does not have legislative approval to build Norman area turnpikes and that OTA failed to follow proper bond procedure.