The pleas of dozens of outraged Norman residents Tuesday did not change the outcome of the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority's decision to reauthorize a plan to take their homes.
Last year, the agency announced a $5 billion plan to expand the state’s toll road system, including a new turnpike along Indian Hills Road and another on the west side of the Lake Thunderbird Watershed.
A judge, ruling in favor of more than 200 residents, found OTA violated the Open Records Act last month. The plaintiff’s attorney, Stan Ward, said the ruling invalidated contracts for that plan.
Despite an executive session that dragged on for more than an hour and another hour of public outcry, the board voted Tuesday to ratify the same contracts it had on February 22, 2022.
Ward has said because the judge ruled the violation of the act was willful any action taken is invalidated. However the authority’s legal counsel, Eric Lair, said the judge’s order invalidated the board’s action – not the contract itself.
“It’s important to note the judgement invalidated board approval of agenda items,” Lair said. “The judgment did not invalidate contracts, nor was invalidation of contracts relief sought in the OMA lawsuit.”
The agenda items for contracts and related projects were carefully worded to include references to the ACCESS plan, which includes the two proposed turnpikes. Each one was adopted unanimously by the authority’s board without comment or questions to executive staff.
Ward told the board he will file a lawsuit to enforce the agency to refund contracts he said are invalid by the judge’s ruling.
Public outcry
The vote also came after a public hearing when dozens of affected residents asked the board to wait until additional rapport with stakeholders could be completed.
Norman’s Ward 5 Councilor Rarchar Tortorello reminded the board that city staff and fellow council were left in the dark of OTA’s plans until it was announced in February.
“I’m asking for the board to slow this process down and bring all parties to the table for common sense dialogue,” he said. “This is the American way.”
Many criticized the “rubber stamp board” for being uninformed of the agency’s plans until the February meeting when it was announced, as evidenced by testimony members gave to the court during the lawsuit.
Randy Carter, spokesman for opposition group Pike Off OTA, told the board that Transportation Secretary Tim Gatz had not kept his promise to them from the March 29 meeting that he would meet with engineering professor Amy Cerato.
Cerato is a lawsuit plaintiff whose home is in the path of lake turnpike. The civil engineer has proposed alternate routes for the turnpike and testified before a state senate transportation interim study earlier this year.
“I can produce for you a log from Amy Cerato’s phone records that shows the number of times she’s called headquarters to set up an appointment,” he said.
One person spoke in favor of the turnpike projects is Mark VanLandingham, the Oklahoma City Chamber of Commerce's senior vice president for government relations.
"We have a long history of working with the leadership and staff of the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority and private sector partners to facilitate economic development through strategic investment of our state's turnpike system," he said.
OTA responds
Gatz told reporters after the meeting that he had not met with Cerato because of the ongoing lawsuits, but said he intended to “at some point” resolve the difference of opinion on projects.
The agency has maintained that all of its proposed projects are needed to prepare for increasing traffic congestion as the population continues to grow.
Gatz gave an assurance that conversations with stakeholders would continue to include Tortorello and the city of Norman. When asked if those conversations would change the course of OTA’s plans in Cleveland County, he declined to say if it would.
“I can’t stand here in front of you and tell you we’re going to change anything,” he said. “But I can tell you that we’re going to have some constructive dialogue.”
Gatz stressed that the east Norman turnpike is at the bottom of a 15-year list with plenty of time for discussion.
Residents react
Tortorello said it seemed that the board had already made up its mind before the public hearing.
“I urged the board to consider our needs as part of their process before making a decision; however today’s vote was already made before public comments,” he said. “This doesn't seem to be the American Way.”
Carter called the board’s vote an “exercise in political theatre,” and though he was not surprised, he was disappointed.
Tassie Hirschfeld, a plaintiff in the open meeting lawsuit, was not surprised by the board’s decision nor its legal counsel’s opinion.
That the ruling should apply to the board’s action to take a vote and not the contract itself was a sign to Hirschfeld that OTA believed the law didn’t apply to them.
“I’m not surprised,” she said. “They’re saying, ‘we get to do what we want.’ Their main legal argument has always been that laws don’t apply to them. Our argument has been yes they do and that conversation is going to keep going until somebody changes their mind.”
Ward said the logic of Lair’s argument amounted to “a distinction without a difference.”
Late Tuesday morning, Ward’s request for an emergency hearing for a restraining order on any board action was denied.
He told The Transcript that if OTA files an appeal to the open meeting lawsuit, his clients will fight it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.