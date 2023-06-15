Norman, OK (73069)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms, some strong during the evening, will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 64F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms, some strong during the evening, will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 64F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.