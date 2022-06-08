The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority Board will vote on proposed routes, the issuance of bonds and the possible cancellation of a $200 million line of credit at a special meeting Thursday.
The meeting is scheduled for 3 p.m. Thursday at the R.A. Ward Transportation Building, 200 N.E. 21st St. in Oklahoma City.
As reported by The Transcript, the OTA announced plans to expand the state’s toll road system through its $5 billion, 15-year ACCESS plan. Among improvements to the network, the agency plans to build an extension of the Kickapoo Turnpike south from Interstate 40 through the Lake Thunderbird watershed in Norman to Purcell. A second turnpike will connect Moore, Norman and Oklahoma City along Indian Hills.
The board will vote Thursday whether to send “proposed design routes for new ACCESS Oklahoma turnpike alignments … to the Oklahoma Transportation Commission for approval.”
The meeting comes on the heels of two lawsuits filed last month from Norman residents challenging the OTA’s authority to build two turnpikes in the Norman area. One alleged Open Meeting Act violations, while another contends the OTA did not have authorization in state law to build the east Norman turnpike, and violated bond procedures.
Among items on Thursday’s agenda is a motion to adopt or reject a resolution to terminate a $200 million line of credit to begin studies on the ACCESS plan. The authority obtained approval for the credit line from the Council of Bond Oversight, provided the funds were not used on any turnpike projects mentioned in the lawsuit that questioned the absence of statutory authority to construct them.
However, an additional item seeks a resolution to authorize an application to the Council of Bond Oversight “for the financing of certain turnpike projects and improvements, including projects and improvements identified in the ACCESS Oklahoma Program” and “described and defined on the Authority website, accessoklahoma.com.”
The authority takes aim at the litigation in an agenda item that asks the Oklahoma Supreme Court to weigh in on the matter. The board will vote whether to authorize an application to the Oklahoma Supreme Court “for validation of bonds to be issued for the purpose of funding ACCESS Oklahoma turnpike projects at issue in pending litigation.”
Another item is a motion to adopt or reject a resolution to issue revenue bonds to finance the ACCESS plan projects. OTA spokesman James Poling told The Transcript last month that the authority did not expect to issue bonds until “sometime in the first half of 2023.” However, the bond issue amount is $1 billion for certain projects, not $5 billion.
When asked how the potential issuance of bonds relates to his previous statement, Poling referred The Transcript to a prepared statement:
“The meeting will address the board passing a motion at its May meeting directing quick action to address issues within pending ACCESS Oklahoma litigation to bring certainty and clarity to all parties,” the statement reads.
Norman Ward 5 City Councilor Rarchar Tortorello expressed both optimism and apprehension of the meeting given the agenda items. His ward is the most affected by the authority’s plans.
He also filed the open meeting lawsuit with 150 additional residents.
“This is quite possibly a good sign that public sentiment against the Ward 5 turnpike finally has their attention — voting to terminate the $200 million line of credit is a big deal,” he said. “What concerns me is items 949 and 951 authorizing the issuance of $1 billion in bonds and asking the appellate court to validate the same bonds is problematic. Even as public opinion is vehemently against this project, they are still are ignoring the will of the people. Hopefully, the outcome is favorable to those residents directly in the path of the turnpike who are fighting to preserve their heritage and way of life.”
Michael Nash, spokesperson for the resistance organization Pike Off OTA, said Thursday’s agenda raises concerns of fraud.
“If they’re requesting money they know should be denied, then that’s fraud, and we’re scheduling a meeting with our attorney to see if we should be talking with the AG [Oklahoma Attorney General],” he said.