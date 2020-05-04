While the University of Oklahoma’s plan to return to in-person instruction by fall 2020 is still a work in progress, administrators said Monday that OU will be encouraging flexible class design, ramping up attempts to obtain PPE and testing and carefully considering public health guidance over coming months.
Vice Provost for Instruction and Student Success Mark Morvant and OU Provost Kyle Harper joined the OU faculty senate’s virtual meeting Monday to give what updates they could on the university’s plans to return to in-person instruction and residence life in the fall.
While the details of the plan are still vague, Harper emphasized Monday that OU is heavily basing its decisions on guidance from the university's public health and medical professionals, along with continuous examination of the university's capacity for testing, contact tracing and obtaining PPE.
Morvant said that as of Monday, OU is planning to start its fall semester on August 24, the originally planned start date for fall instruction.
“If it’s not safe and healthy for faculty to be in person and for students to be in person, then we’ll make different decisions,” Harper said Monday. “Right now, based on the best information we have, the intention is to come back in person, but I want to underscore that the safety of that position is continuously, every day, under review and advisement to [Interim President Joe Harroz].”
OU has multiple groups working through what different aspects of a return to campus — from residential and student life to research and academic instruction — could look like, Morvant said. According to Harper, while OU is considering a variety of factors and input in its decision making, many of the reopening decisions will be made at a presidential level.
While the specifics of OU's reopening plans are still undecided, Morvant and Harper did outline a few actions that OU could take to attempt a safe return to in-person instruction.
General precautions — aside from procuring more PPE and testing capacity — would include finding larger classrooms to space out students, and encouraging instructors to make their classes as flexible as possible so they could pivot to online learning if necessary.
Flexible course design would ensure that should instructors or students need to self-isolate or quarantine, they could still access course material, Morvant said.
Morvant offered a glimpse at some of the academic measures OU would take, including reworking the timing between classes so not as many people are in campus buildings at once, and moving some large classes online or into a blended format. During a normal school year, some of OU’s larger courses can accommodate more than 200 students, requiring large lecture hall spaces.
In a blended class format, a class that would normally meet twice a week at full capacity could instead meet twice a week at half capacity, rotating students in and out of the classroom for more social distancing potential, Morvant said.
“The idea is to make this the safest campus in the world for in-person instruction, but also be resilient for things that may come up that we’re not expecting in the fall,” Morvant said Monday. “…We’re really going to be promoting the creation of flexible course design that can pivot from in-person to online if needed."
Multiple faculty members asked Harper and Morvant Monday if high-risk faculty and staff will be expected to return to in-person instruction in the fall. Morvant told senators that OU is continuing to discuss the specifics of that question, but the university might consider allowing at-risk instructors to teach remotely, or work on shifting their course design.
Harper said that while course loads may shift in the fall, faculty and staff won’t be expected to take on extra duties. While all the details of fall instruction and accommodation are not in place yet, Harper said the university will be working to mitigate COVID-19 risks across the board.
“We’re just trying to envision: what will the fall look like?” Harper said. “It won’t look just like a normal semester, I don’t think, anywhere — the normal in the fall isn’t going to be the old normal…but it’s going to be very fundamentally important that we don’t put people in danger.”
