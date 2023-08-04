A University of Oklahoma student took home the Miss Collegiate America crown.
Anna Lunday of Oklahoma City, 20, a junior in advertising with a minor in communications, won among a packed field of students representing each of the 50 U.S. States, the District of Columbia, and certain U.S. territories.
The event took place on July 3 in Little Rock, Arkansas, and Lunday took home $100,000 in scholarships and prizes, as well as a new 2023 Jeep.
She has made the dean’s list, president’s honor roll, she has taken home honors from Pi Beta Phi and she is a Duke Tip recipient.
The youngest of four, she said she is the only one in her extended family to perform in pageants.
“To say it's out of my family’s comfort zone would probably be an understatement,” said Lunday. “I don't even know if my brothers quite know what I do, but they're very supportive.”
She has competed in pageants for 13 years, and she has finished in the top 5 for five years in a row in different competitions.
“If you know anything about pageants, that's just like ‘Oh, so close, you're so close to winning, but not quite there.’ For me, I took it as a reassurance that I was doing what I was supposed to.”
She said she wants to someday work for a professional sports team in public relations, but she is looking at other options as well. She said her title will help connect her to the right people to further her career.
Lunday plans to connect with the Houston Astros and the Dallas Cowboys, but she would love to work in her hometown for the Oklahoma City Thunder.
The competition falls under the Miss High School America Scholarship Pageant organization, started in 2009, according to a press release, to provide personal and professional opportunities for young women.
In addition to Miss Collegiate America, the organization offers Miss Junior High School America, Miss High School America, and Miss Elementary America pageants.
As part of the competition, Lunday was scored in three categories: the interview, the evening gown competition, and the fashion runway.
Throughout the year, Lunday will travel the country and beyond as she represents the organization.
“I've already gotten in contact with the University of Oklahoma to talk about my school schedule, and we've already rearranged it,” she said.
Lunday said she thinks the judges saw that she was confident. After having finished three times as a runner up, and two other times in the top 5, she said she knew she was where she needed to be.
“I was at peace and self-assured that win or lose, I knew I was going to walk away proud of what I’ve done, and I think the judges saw that quiet confidence,” she said.
Lunday said she wants to take advantage of her year as Miss Collegiate America by inspiring young women to be confident in themselves, but she hopes this isn’t the last time she gets on a stage.
“I’ll start looking into other pageants like Miss America or Miss USA because both of them have good setups for young women,” said Lunday. “I also would like to graduate and focus on my career, as well.”
