Brian Heermans had just finished signing his lease and purchasing equipment to enter the local restaurant industry, much like family members before him, when the COVID-19 pandemic forced the closure of businesses in Norman.
Heermans opened Sauce it Up at 2627 Classen Blvd. on June 9, 2020, after waiting until COVID-related restrictions loosened for restaurants. With a passion for culinary arts and a lineage of industry entrepreneurs, he said opening a restaurant was the perfect alternative to engineering.
It was during his internships prior to graduating from OU in 2019 with a Bachelor of Science in industrial and systems engineering that Heermans said he realized he no longer had interest in the field.
“I saw what I would be doing in industrial and systems engineering, and it’s more dealing with supply chains, the Postal Service, railroad systems and things like that,” Heermans said. “I wanted to kind of do my own thing and be my own boss.”
Heermans’ great grandparents ran Malone Chili Company, founded in 1951, also on Classen Avenue. Decades later, his grandparents ran a food distribution company called Malone Products in the same facility.
“When I was growing up, they were running the factory until the early 2000s. They did a lot of A&W Root Beer, Sonic, Dairy Queen and KFC back in the late 80s and early 90s, supplying meat and cheese,” Heermans said. “My mother’s aunt ran Hassler’s Restaurant on Porter Avenue during [that same era] until she passed away, so my family has a longstanding history in this industry here.”
Upon graduating, Heermans spoke with a silent business partner who helped him purchase discounted cooking equipment from a closed pizza restaurant.
“This kind of gave us a foot in the door, so we pulled a loan and were able to use the equipment itself as the guarantee on the loan,” Heermans said.
From there, Heermans began looking at recipes and in January 2020, he started renovations on the Classen suite.
“Pretty much everything was done by us if we didn’t need a permit for it,” Heermans said. “Our friend, an artist, handled the inside designs … It saved us a lot of money.”
Heermans said business started out slow, and because Sauce It Up opened in 2020, the business was not eligible for many of the assistance programs available to small businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We pushed through and got up and running, and January to March was a weird time because we were sitting in here just working on everything and then all of a sudden COVID-19 hit and we’re running out of money,” Heermans said. “That’s kind of been our struggle, that we are reliant on owner contributions to survive, but no one really has any money right now.”
Heermans hopes his model of providing fresh ingredients, many of which are made in house daily, will draw people in to help grow his business and turn a profit.
“Our main catchphrase is ‘only the freshest ingredients,’ so everything we can make from scratch is, including our alfredo, marinara, meatballs, ranch, croutons — you name it,” Heermans said. “Even the pizza toppings are higher quality than most are using.”
For those looking for something a little different than a traditional pizza, Heermans said the Hippie Rolls are a unique option with an east coast origin.
“My dad grew up in Virginia, and they had food trucks that would serve hippie rolls, which are similar to calzones, made with a 6-inch dough, where you take white onion, red bell pepper and fennel seed mix, and wrap the dough around a sweet Italian sausage link and mozzarella and provolone cheese,” Heermans said. “That and the garlic twists are very popular.”
Heermans said he hopes the future holds growth and stability, as the pandemic slows and more people try the restaurant.
“Our Yelp page has fantastic reviews, and the community response has been awesome,” Heermans said. “I’ve worked in many restaurants, but never operated one, and it’s been quite the learning curve, but I think we’ve been doing a decent job.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.