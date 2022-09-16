It’s the same plaza but a new space for a locally owned aesthetics business on Lindsey Street.
Karen Barbalace and her estheticians now have a space to call their own in the West Lindsey Shopping Center, 1636 W. Lindsey St.
Barbalace, a local nurse, and her team have seen the namesake business Karen Barbalace Aesthetics grow considerably since October, when they began operating out of the salon next door.
The Norman Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting during the businesses’ open house event Thursday to celebrate the move into their newest space.
Following graduation from the University of Oklahoma College of Nursing with a Bachelor of Science in nursing, Barbalace worked in the medical field for 14 years as a labor and delivery nurse.
It was through her supervisor’s influence at a previous job that Barbalace found her passion for helping people feel like their best self through aesthetic services.
“One of my supervisors in labor and delivery, we kind of got into it together, but she started a little bit before I did and kind of piqued my interest,” Barbalace said.
She shifted her focus from delivery to aesthetics and attended the National Laser Institute for training on administering cosmetic injections.
Barbalace said she and her team seek to not only offer unique services and infusions, but to make patrons feel like they are family.
“We have Botox, dermal fillers, IV therapy, and we also do hormone pellet therapy,” Barbalace said.
According to a pamphlet, IV infusions include cocktails for hangovers, immunity and wellness. Additionally, they offer vitamin shots, facials, chemical peels, microneedling, laser hair removal and waxing.
“We actually have a heated spray tan, which is a little different than any other spray tan that most people have in Oklahoma,” Barbalace said. “It’s actually applied to heat, so you’re not freezing.”
Kyle Caldwell, business development specialist for OEC Fiber, said Karen Barbalace Aesthetics has an array of services to help people feel better.
Caldwell thanked Barbalace for further investing in Norman before the ribbon cutting, officially marking the start of the next chapter for the business.
“They’ve even got their own unique smell — it’s just an amazing place,” Caldwell said.
To find out more about the offerings at Karen Barbalace Aesthetics, visit karenbaesthetics.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.